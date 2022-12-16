Following Indiana Jones, Another E-Ticket Ride Is Closing For Refurbishment At Disneyland Resort, But There's Good News

A trip to Disneyland Resort isn’t complete unless you get to experience all the big E-ticket rides. Unfortunately, regular maintenance means that sometimes you end by booking a trip while some ride you really wanted to do is closed down. We learned recently that Indiana Jones Adventure is going to be down for several weeks at the beginning of 2023, and it turns out that Radiator Springs Racers over at Disney California Adventure will also be shutting town for a while, but the good news there it won’t be for nearly as long.

How Long Radiator Springs Racers Will Be Closed

The recently updated calendar for Disneyland Resort reveals that Radiator Springs Racers, generally the most popular attraction at Disney California Adventure, will be closing down for refurbishment beginning Tuesday January 17. Luckily, it appears that there’s no anticipation that extensive work will need to be done, as the ride is off the closed for refurbishment list beginning January 24, so it will only be closed for about a week.

Radiator Springs Racers is the marquee attraction at Disney California Adventure, it’s the one ride in the park that has a separate cost for guests to use the Lightning Lane and skip most of the line, rather than being part of the Genie+ service. For that reason alone it’s probably in Disneyland Resort’s best interest to work as quickly as possible and get the ride back up and running. Everyday that it is shut down is a day that it can’t make additional money.

While it’s never fun to see popular rides go down, especially at the same time, one thing that both Indiana Jones Adventure and Radiator Springs Racers have in common is that the work is desperately needed. Both attractions have been riddled with malfunctioning animatronics for months. If there’s anything worse than a ride being down it’s getting on the ride and having a bad experience because something isn’t working.

Disneyland Resort Has A Lot Getting Refurbished In January

The crowds tend to die down in January, as much as they ever do at Disneyland Resort these days, which makes it as good a time as any to work on refurbishments. On January 9 when Indiana Jones Adventure closes down the resort will also see The Disney Gallery, and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, which is inside the gallery, close down. It’s a Small World will also undergo its de-transformation from the holiday version of the ride back to the normal edition. That is scheduled to be completed by January 20

Grizzly River Run will also close down at Disney California Adventure on January 9. On the 24th, when Radiator Springs Racers is scheduled to be back up and running, the Mickey’s Philharmagic 3D movie is set to go into its refurbishment.

During Closures, A Lot Of New Stuff Is Coming To Disneyland Resort

While this is certainly a lot of closures for one month, Disneyland resort does have an ace in the hole, the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. On January 27, Disneyland will begging to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. That date will see a new Disneyland fireworks show as well as a new World of Color performance at Disney California Adventure. It will also the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, ahead of an entirely redeveloped Mickey’s Toontown scheduled to open in March. In between, we’ll see the long awaited return of the Magic Happens parade beginning February 24.