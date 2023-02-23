Marvel's Captain America Musical Is Actually Coming To A Disney Theme Park, But Only For A Limited Time

Ever since we saw Rogers: The Musical appear in Disney+'s Hawkeye, fans have joked that they wanted to see the Broadway show in real life. Specifically, Disney theme park fans have suggested the show could become an attraction. Well, be careful what you wish for because sometimes you get it. Rogers: The Musical is coming to the Disneyland Resort.

The Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure has been left empty since the pandemic closure, and it's just down the road from Avengers Campus. The stage has previously been used for live musical versions of animated Disney movies like Aladdin and Frozen, but today Disneyland Resort revealed that Rogers: The Musical will be debuting this summer, though only for a limited time.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsUFebruary 23, 2023 See more

The brief promo dropped online shows, Peggy Carter, walking into the Hyperion Theater, and it may be the most perfect meld of all things Disney California Adventure. The Hyperion isn't far from Avengers Campus, but it's also part of DCA's Holllywoodland, a tribute to classic Hollywood that fits perfectly with the era of Agent Carter.

Needless to say, this is going to be completely wild. Rogers: The Musical was meant to be something of a joke in Hawkeye. The small piece of the show that we saw was very intentionally over-the-top and silly. And we can only hope that this complete "one-act" version of the show will be just as much fun.

A recent casting call at Disneyland Resort implied that a new show was on the way to the empty Hyperion Theater, and it was even suggested based on the characters that were being described, that Rogers: The Musical could be what was coming, but even among those that wanted to see it, I'm not sure a lot of people really believed it would happen.

The other reason that Rogers: The Musical is an exciting addition to Disney California Adventure is that it finally puts back in use a space that has remained vacant since the park reopened following Disneyland's pandemic closure of over a year. The Hyperion Theater was home to a stage version of the original Frozen prior to the closure, and the show was fairly new at the time. Many live performers at Disneyland were laid off while the park was closed.

The previous Hyperion shows have been condensed versions of Disney movies we know, and so Rogers: The Musical will probably be presented in much the same fashion. Having said that, the version of Aladdin and Frozen that we saw there still included all the popular songs from the original films, so we can expect a few more songs than what we heard in Hawkeye. The song "Save the City" that did feature in the Disney+ show was written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. No word yet if they will be returning to handle the rest of the new show's music.