Captain America: Brave New World Is Now Streaming On Disney+, And We Have An Exclusive Clip Of Harrison Ford And More Sharing Their Thoughts On Being In The MCU

It was just three months ago that Captain America: Brave New World was released onto the 2025 movies schedule, and it’s been available on home media for a month. Now the time has come for those of you who’ve been waiting to watch Brave New World with a Disney+ subscription to do just that, as the 35th MCU movie is finally available on the Mouse House’s streaming platform. To commemorate this big day for the Captain America fans out there, CinemaBlend has the above exclusive clip to share of Harrison Ford and other talent from the superhero flick sharing their thoughts on being in the MCU.

What It’s Like Being A Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

You may recall how in mid-April, we shared a behind-the-scenes video going over Sam Wilson fighting enemies “way above his weight class” in Captain America: Brave New World. Now we have this video that starts off spotlighting Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito and Shira Haas discussing why they enjoyed getting to take part in the MCU.

Ford, who played President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, kicked off by saying how he signed on to take over the role previously played by the late William Hurt signed onto Brave New World because he was enticed by the actors who appear in these movies and the quality of the work they do while having fun. It looked “attractive” to him, and he was “delighted” to have the opportunity to be a part of it. This marked Ford’s superhero movie debut, and it was made an even bigger deal with how he did the motion capture work for portraying the Red Hulk-transformed Ross.

Giancarlo Esposito, who played Sidewinder in scenes from the Captain America: Brave New World reshoots, described being in the movie as a “dream come true.” Not only does he admire what Marvel Studios does, he described his daughter as a “Captain America freak,” so of course he was going to accept this opportunity. Shira Haas, who played Ruth Bat-Seraph, also described being in Brave New World as a “dream,” as well as a privilege, and described her experience as being part of a “family.”

What’s It Like Working With Harrison Ford?

Going back to Harrison Ford, this clip also shows director Julius Onah and producer Nate Moore talking about what it was like for them to work with the Indiana Jones actor. Onah acknowledged that it was initially “intimidating” because he’s such an “icon,” but then soon realized how “down to Earth” he was and enjoyed talking with him about what needed to be done with Thaddeus Ross. Moore called Ford a “legend” and was impressed by how seriously the actor took the process of making sure Ross and Red Hulk felt like real people.

Considering that Captain America: Brave New World ended with Ross still alive and incarcerated within The Vault so that he couldn’t endanger anyone if he Red Hulk-ed out again, I’m crossing my fingers that he’s secretly set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. The kind of muscle he’s packing would come in handy against Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom. Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie will for sure fly back into action as Sam Wilson when Doomsday comes out on December 18, 2026.