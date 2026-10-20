No Big Deal, Just A Video Of The Rudest Stormtrooper In Disneyland

Galaxy's Edge has become a real highlight of my recent trips to Disneyland. Rise of the Resistance is one of my favorite rides these days, and I love how the land is constantly evolving based on the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows that come out. However, next time I go, I need to hang around the Stormtroopers after seeing one hilarious video.

The lesson learned is don’t blow a kiss to a Stormtrooper unless you want to feel their wrath. Check out what happened when one guest did just that in the video below:

This is too good. As the video shows, one Star Wars fan decided to send over a kiss in the direction of one of the Stormtroopers. And without a beat, he “caught” it, threw it up in the air, and shot it with his blaster rifle. Talk about being shot down. I love how all the comments on Instagram say pretty much the same thing, too:

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“I bet he missed that shot!”

“It's okay. He missed it anyway”

“Don’t worry. He can’t hit any target. Your kiss is still floating out there.”

“Don't worry their aim is always bad 😂”

“We all know He totally missed …. 😂”

Yeah… Stormtroopers don’t have the best reputation when it comes to their aim, but it’s certainly been to the benefit of the heroes who’ve come into contact with them over the years. Anyway, this has to be the rudest Stormtrooper in Disneyland, but what a funny moment it made for its guests.

I've seen another video of a guest blowing a kiss a Stormtrooper’s way, but that time the character caught it and threw it on the floor to step on it. Now that I know the Stormtroopers are so brutal, I kind of want to experience their savage ways next time I'm in the parks...just to see how they react with my own eyes.

Historically, other “rude” Disneyland characters I’ve met have been Cruella de Vil, The Evil Queen, Maleficent and Captain Hook. These days, the Stormtroopers are giving these classic Disney villains a run for their money with videos like this.

I wonder what Hayden Christensen’s experience was when he took his daughter on their annual Disney trip. I know the actor behind General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) recently shared that he rode Ride of Resistance, and he was saluted by them.

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Little character interactions like this really make Disneyland come alive. It’s so much fun to see the Star Wars universe in a physical space. Generally speaking, it's also especially great to enjoy all the villainy at Disney Parks with the Oogie Boogie Bash currently happening at Disney California Adventure, where the likes of Dr. Facilier, Hades, Yzma, Agatha Harkness and more are roaming around the Halloween party throughout spooky season. I need more guest moments like this to show up on my feed, because it’s too fun.