A Walt Disney World Guest Blew A Kiss To A Stormtrooper, And His Reaction Was Brutal

One of my favorite things about the Disney Parks is seeing all the characters walking around and fully committed. It takes me back to being a kid at Disneyland and how excited I would be to meet a character I loved and get them to sign my autograph book. Now that I’m an adult, I particularly love seeing what comes from the villains of the Disney universe. For example, something hilarious just happened at Galaxy’s Edge involving a Stormtrooper.

While one guest was at Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, they captured what happened when someone blew a kiss in the direction of one patrolling Stormtrooper. Check out how he responded:

A post shared by Heather Rudisell (@heatherwithsecondstorytravel) A photo posted by on

Whoa, that’s savage! The Stormtrooper “caught” the guest’s kiss and gestured like he threw it on the ground and stepped on it like it was a piece of half-chewed gum. The trooper did say, “Thank you for supporting the First Order,” as he walked away, but the rejection was way harsh! Check out how other Disney fans are reacting on Instagram:

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“He’s a married storm trooper…lol” - @inhaledyogagirl

“The same thing happened to me 😭😂” - @yeahveronica

“The eye contact while crushing the kiss is crazy 🤣🤣” - @candiedbanana

“Omg 😂😂 That's diabolical. I love it.” @coneymoo

When you work for the Dark Side, one can expect that kind of behavior, I guess. Of course, it’s all for fun, and in the spirit of fans feeling immersed in the world of a galaxy far, far away. Plus, if a Stormtrooper was sweet to you, you’d question what was going on. Props to Walt Disney World’s incredible team of characters. As you might assume, some expected shots were also fired in the comments about Stormtroopers, too. Take a look:

“I’m surprised he caught it” -@alenas_crafting_life

“You notice how the trooper didn't shoot it though.. they knew they'd miss” - @rob0615

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s Star Wars fans making fun of Stormtrooper aim, am I right? I wonder if more guests are going to be blowing kisses at these soldiers now that this went viral.

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Galaxy’s Edge has been going through some changes lately, with the decision to include characters from the original trilogy, even though the land was initially crafted to be set during the sequel trilogy timeline. If you’re going anytime soon, of course, you can ride Rise of Resistance, but a new version of Smuggler’s Run tying into The Mandalorian & Grogu is also among the upcoming Disney World attractions. It's set to land at both Orlando and Anaheim’s Galaxy’s Edge on May 22.

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is the latest of upcoming Star Wars movies as well, with its release date being on the same day as the Smuggler’s Run upgrade.

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However, for now, I'll be thinking about this brutal interaction one guest had with a Stormtrooper.