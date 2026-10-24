Disneyland's Frontierland And More Were Like Water Rides After Wild Flooding, And There Are Videos

Southern California had one wild, unruly change in weather this week as a storm system passed through the region. And that meant that on Friday, guests at the ever-so-famous Disneyland found themselves jumping off rides and suddenly walking in flooded streets after a quick and heavy downpour overwhelmed the theme park’s drainage systems. And, yes, there’s tons of video proof.

It was as if Tiana’s Bayou Adventure overtook much of the park on October 23. Whether they wanted to or not, Disney goers were all on an impromptu water ride! Take a look at this video showing a very flooded Frontierland:

Can you imagine? The park had all the usual elements like strollers, crowds and views of water, but this time, everyone found themselves getting soggy as the land right next to Rivers of America got super flooded. The video above shows one Cast Member trying to improve the situation by unclogging a drain as guests trudge through it.

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A ton of guests chimed in on the viral Instagram post by sharing their own experiences at Disneyland that night. Here are some of the comments:

“IT WAS WILD!! i wasnt prepared for it to rain at all! 😂” - @boogieparks

- @boogieparks “I WAS THERE! i was in line for Peter Pan and there was lightning and thunder and rain.. good thing i was under the roof” - @notpiinky_

@notpiinky_ “My weather app said no rain for 6 hours. 45 minutes later it said heavy rain in 18 min. Then it said “flash flood warning”! Totally out of no where ☔️☔️⛈️” - @luna_rios2148

@luna_rios2148 “The second downpour was nuts! The thunder was loud and the lightning was bright, and then the rain just dumped on us!!!” - @missyko22

@missyko22 “Mind you it was about 1/2 hour of a heavy downpour that did this 😬” - @monicaalvarez

@monicaalvarez “5 minute rides when it rains. People leave. Missed out 😂” - @rafaelnovoastudio

@rafaelnovoastudio “More like FLOODTIER LAND!!” - @mike_mortuary

According to many first-hand accounts, plenty of people had no idea the rain and thunder would hit so hard, and they were completely surprised by it. A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service around 6:35 p.m. PT that night and ended up being extended until 9:30 p.m PT.

Frontierland wasn’t the only part of Disneyland that flooded either. Guests also took photos and videos of pools of standing water around the highly popular Galaxy’s Edge and such as well. Here’s another video showing the situation in Fantasyland:

Let's be real. Rain at a theme park is definitely not uncommon, as many avid fans have likely experienced that at one point. However, being at a park during such a downpour is truly a specific kind of experience.

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To that point, a flash flood at Disneyland is pretty rare, but it has happened before every now and again. Remember back in 2023 when the theme park had its first tropical storm warning ever? It’s a shame when something like this happens, especially when Disney prices are going up all the time, but Friday night was certainly an anomaly for Southern California. But, there’s nothing anyone can really do about unexpected weather (unless someone grab's Mickey's sorcerer hat and is able to revamp the weather somehow

Based on these videos, it'd be easy to mistake these attendees for guests of Florida’s Walt Disney World, since the region is more famous for their sudden and unexpected storms. But, thankfully Disneyland has already bounced back to its sunny self with a high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit expected this weekend, and not much rain to report.