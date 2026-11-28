It’s undeniably adorable to watch the Olaf animatronic walking itself around the Kingdom of Arendelle at Disneyland Paris. But one of the biggest drawbacks that has come with introducing a “living” animatronic Olaf to guests in Disney’s European theme park is the fact that sometimes it malfunctions, which can be shocking to witness.

The incidents of Olaf failing, freezing, and falling over are adding up, most recently happening during a holiday performance of the Arendelle Carolers. It’s a frightening sight when it happens, though Josh Gad has kept a sense of humor about it all, as the actor who is responsible for the snowman's lovable personality. However, with this latest incident, it actually brought me joy to see that Cast Members seemed to have a plan for helping get Olaf removed from the stage without traumatizing guests too deeply. Check out the Instagram clip below to see exactly what happened:

This major snowman emergency occurred in World of Frozen during a live performance. Olaf was animated and walking around the stage like the adorable snowman he is until he suddenly fell over, which I’m sure led to audible gasps from the gathered crowd. Stopping the show, the carolers lined up in their purple coats and scarves, essentially creating a wall to allow Cast Members to gather the beloved character and remove him. All the while, they smiled and waved, presumably in the hopes of not upsetting the children.

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I almost feel bad about having a laugh about it all, but the whole incident is oddly amusing to watch. And with the growing number of malfunctions that have happened since introducing the animatronic figure, it’s hard not to be delighted by the absurdity of it all.

Only a couple of weeks before this memorable moment, Olaf closed his eyes and froze while mid-dance before ultimately defrosting and continuing with the show. So, I’m not surprised to see that the Arendelle Carolers seem to have a plan for whisking the happy-go-lucky snowman away as quickly as possible.

Getting to meet beloved Disney characters is a longtime tradition, where animated characters become live-action characters in the parks. While we knew that Disney Parks had been working on robots for a few years, it’s been really incredible to see the snowman walking, singing, and moving to the beat.

Olaf even received his own sleigh to help transport him to the stage at the foot of North Mountain for this sweet 15-minute family show. But that has not stopped the glitches or the full-blown shutdowns, instead giving us even more moments of malfunction. As much joy as all of this has brought me, I do hope that there will come a day when all of this gets smoothed out, if for no other reason than to not have to force parents to explain to their children what’s going on.

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While more Frozen films are in the works, we won’t see Frozen 3 until November 24, 2027. Until then, I’m hoping we’ll get more Olaf fun in and around the Disney theme parks.