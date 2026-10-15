Charlize Theron Visited Disneyland, And Her IncrediCoaster Pic Is A Major Vibe

A-List celebrities are just like us; they walk their dogs, are obsessed with getting Dunkin’, and they even like to visit the Disneyland Resort and ride all the thrill rides, like the Incredicoaster. Just ask Charlize Theron, who visited Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Park this week to celebrate spooky season, something she's done before.

In a post on Instagram, Theron shared a carousel of photos of her enjoying the Anaheim theme parks with friends and family. While there are several great photos in the post, the best has to be the shot of the Academy Award-winning actress doing what I'd like to call a Flynn Ryder smoulder impression. Take a look at the second-to-last photo:

Of course, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress would take on Disney’s California Adventure Park coaster and, as Gen Z says, “mog” the in-ride camera. After all, it’s nothing compared to a trip through a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland. What makes the photo truly incredible is that it seems like Theron’s two daughters joined their mom in showing just how fabulous someone can look despite taking a trip on the adrenaline-inducing coaster.

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As a Disneyland Magic Key holder, I desperately need them to share their secrets with me because anytime I step off the Incredicoaster, I look like I’ve lost a battle with a large animal.

However, it can be easy to get an iconic in-ride photo if you know where the camera is. Since Theron clearly loves going to the parks, she’s definitely done her research, considering the coaster photo wasn’t the only iconic ride pic the actress shared with her 8.3 million Instagram followers.

If you scroll to the end of her carousel, you’ll be treated to a photo of her celebrating on the Tron Lightcycle Run in Disney World. This time, the actress opts for a more enthusiastic approach in lieu of testing out her next red carpet face, but it’s equally as amazing.

While Theron seems to visit the parks every Halloween season, based on her IG, she’s not yet a regular at DCA’s Oogie Boogie Bash. It’s a shame. I, for one, would love to see her dressed up as her favorite Disney character and attending the after-hours event. It would definitely cement her status as a “Disney adult” alongside celebrity Disney superfans like Rebel Wilson, John Stamos, and Neil Patrick Harris. Better yet, maybe one day soon we’ll see the versatile actress on the big screen in a Walt Disney Studios film. I could totally see her playing Hera in a upcoming live-action remake of Hercules.

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For now, I’ll be riding Incredicoaster over and over, trying to get my own iconic photo.