Mark Hamill Joked About A Luke Skywalker Figure Being Taller Than Him, And A Fan Had An A+ Response

Mark Hamill has solidified himself as a staple of pop culture, in great part due to his role as Luke Skywalker. So it’s no surprise that both he and his famous Star Wars character have been honored in a myriad of ways. That happened just recently, as a recreation of the character now stands at the museum that George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, recently opened. Hamill, however, joked about the life-size figure being taller than him, and a fan reacted by sharing the perfect response.

This past Saturday night marked the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. A passion project of Lucas and his wife, the institution celebrates different facets of art and features a wide array of exhibits that serve as tributes to Lucas’ work and others’. When Hamill attended the big event, he eventually made his way to an exhibit depicting Skywalker on the planet Tatooine. As seen in an Instagram post from TheWrap, Hamill posed for photos in front of the figure and made his quip about its height:

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It’s hard for me to say with certainty exactly how Hamill and the Luke figure match up height-wise. Regardless of that, fans in the comment section seemed to be eating up the sweet moment. What really stands out to me, though, is a comment from one user, which puts a cheeky spin on one of the original Star Wars movie’s most iconic quotes. In response to Hamill’s observation, they asked:

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Aren't you a little short for a Skywalker?

The line is a direct reference to Princess Leia’s reaction to seeing Luke dressed in stormtrooper armor. Upon laying eyes on the geared-up, jedi-in-training, Carrie Fisher’s Leia drolly asks, “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” This fan couldn’t have timed their reaction to the Life of Chuck actor’s comments any better. I’d also like to think that, given Hamill’s own sense of humor, he could appreciate such a cheeky barb.

Any kind of jokes about size aside, though, the Lucas Museum seems to be quite a sight and, based on photos and videos that early attendees have shared, it’s a true celebration of pop culture. Funny enough, Hamill wasn’t the only Star Wars alum checking out a sculpture based on a character they played. Samuel L. Jackson was also on hand for the festivities and posed next to a life-size Mace Windu. Take a look at Deadline's post:

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Jackson’s artificial doppelgänger is definitely taller than him, but that doesn’t stop it from being a fitting tribute to Mace (who Jackson still wants to reprise). These video clips alone make me wish I could’ve been among those who were able to attend the museum’s opening. Still, I hope to make the trip out to California to explore the facility and quite frankly, just geek out over its various exhibits.

In the meantime, I continue to enjoy how Mark Hamill doesn’t shy away from his connection to the lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker. There was a time at which Hamill tried to distance himself from the role (until late co-star Carrie Fisher convinced him otherwise). Whether the Luke figure is taller than Hamill or not, I’m just glad to see the character being honored and the actor who portrays him soaking in the love.

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Star Wars fans can stream the Skywalker Saga – along with spinoff movies and TV shows – now using a Disney+ subscription.