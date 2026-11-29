Many Southern California residents were literally shook on Saturday morning when a magnitude-5 earthquake, the strongest to hit Los Angeles since 2014, struck. Then, it was reported that over one hundred smaller aftershocks followed. In a reported coincidence, a pipe broke that same day at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lower Lot, and the videos of the ensuing flooding are wild.

A spokesperson for the much-loved Universal Studios told The Los Angeles Times that a pipe burst at the Revenge of the Mummy ride. But, since the earthquake had just happened hours prior, tons of videos connected the two. Check out the flooding situation here:

Looks a bit apocalyptic, doesn’t it? The flooding extended all the way to the entrance to the Transformers: The Ride - 3D and the Studio Cafe down the block, which is right next to Super Nintendo World. Here’s another angle:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Of course, the cast members and other workers had to swiftly manage the situation with sandbags and more. You can see the whole situation being managed amidst a crowd of guests in this next video:

While Universal Studios Hollywood wasn’t affected by the earthquake other Los Angeles structures were. LAX had multiple shattered windows as a result, there were several reports of chimneys collapsing and the Manhattan Beach Pier was closed in reaction to the quakes, per ABC. The 5.0 earthquake itself struck four miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It wasn’t a big enough issue to close down the park or anything, but it definitely seemed to cause some crowd buildup in the Lower Lot for some time. One might expect to deal with some pouring rain at Universal Orlando Resort, but it’s not common in good ole Southern California. Disneyland did deal with some flooding last month, but for the most part, just about everyday at Universal or Disneyland is a good day to visit given its reliably sunny temperatures.

This latest situation isn't the only theme park fiasco to have happened lately. Fantasmic also went up in flames last weekend, marking the second time that’s happened in three years. It has me a bit worried about the future of the famed Disneyland nighttime show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from the wild flooding matter on Saturday, it’s been a good year at Universal Hollywood. Between the Fast & Furious coaster finally opening in September to glowing praise to an exceptionally good year of Universal Horror Nights that had Sinners and Obsession involved, there's been much to celebrate.

Universal Studios Hollywood is currently holding its annual holiday festivities, where parkgoers can meet the Grinch at Whoville, chop it up with festive Minions and celebrate Christmas at Hogwarts. There’s also currently a great Universal annual pass deal to look into in this season of giving. And, don't worry, you more than likely won't have to contend with any kind of unexpected flooding if you hit up the park for these events.