Does It Make Me A Bad Person That I Find These Videos Of Olaf Passing Out At Disneyland Hilarious?

Another day, another incident where Disneyland Paris’ animatronic Olaf passed out publicly. Is it just me, or does everyone find these viral theme park moments to be absolutely hilarious? Furthermore, am I a bad person for laughing at the plight of the poor, cuddly robot every single time? I don’t know if I should answer that question, but you’re gonna want to see the latest video of the Frozen character publicly falling apart.

CinemaBlend first got to check out the new animatronic Olaf in March of this year, and the feat of having a small robotic character really feel so real blew us away. (In fact, it’s blown Gad away, too .) However, since getting unveiled at the Disney theme park, there have been some technical issues. Namely, the character sometimes passes out and loses his carrot nose, as happened again at Disneyland Paris earlier this week. (Via DiscussingFilm )

This isn’t the first time Olaf has completely lost it in Disneyland Paris. The memes surrounding Olaf dropping dead in recent months have already been legendary, but every time it happens, I can't help but be tickled pink. It's just such the opposite of the perfectly polished reality we usually get when we are inside a Disney park, and also, little, unexpected falls are almost always going to be funny. Just ask Chevy Chase.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I'm practically gleeful when these moments get captured on camera, and I'm not the only one to find these incidents hilarious, either. (Though I'd be willing to hedge cast members probably don't feel this way.) Pass me the popcorn while we peruse these funny fan reactions from Instagram and X (Twitter)...

"He is allowed to to have bad days 😂"

"I do love that his nose flies off. Very on brand."

"Oh no, Olaf had another incident!! And he lost his carrot nose too!! 🤣😆😂"

"It looks like he suffered a minor heart attack and led to be with the Lord 😂"

"Bro dies every movie and still shows up for the next one."

"Peak side character behavior."

"I guess Olaf really was heartbroken that summer ended…"

"'Some people are worth melting for' was supposed to be a line, not a maintenance schedule."

Even Gad has had a little fun with these incidents. When one happened in the spring, he posted about it and captioned the post with, "POV - Me when Spring Break ends and I check my work inbox."

Really the thing that gets me every single time is Olaf losing his poor little carrot nose. I love everything about this animatronic and its hysterical little quirks. The thing too about Olaf literally passing out in front of crowds of people is there's nowhere to hide. When Toothless "dies" at Epic Universe, team members spring into action to hide the animatronic behind some greenery and avoid any childhood trauma. Now I'm just imagining a five-year old freaking out after watching Olaf drop dead.

Yet I still can't help but find these incidents funny. So, yeah maybe I answered my own question. I would not envy any parents having to explain this, but theres something in me that can't help but have a very visceral response to the poor little animatronic flopping over and losing a body part (a feat which also used to happen when Olaf was a costumed individual). I can only aspire to see it in person one day.