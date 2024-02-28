Only One Disney World Park Isn’t Seeing Price Increases For Tickets, And I Think I Know Why

It feels like price increases at Disney Parks are happening all the time now, and while there are frequent price increases of different things at different parks now and then, it’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen a straight ticket price increase at Walt Disney World. That will be changing in about 10 months as Disney World just released its 2025 ticket pricing, which includes price increases across the board for every park…except one.

Disney World park tickets come in at a variety of prices, as each park is priced differently on any given day, and prices also fluctuate based on how popular a given day is expected to be. There is a cap of course, the most expensive possible ticket for a single day at any of the four Disney World parks, and what those tickets top out at just went up everywhere but Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Isn’t Getting The Same Price Increase As The Other Parks

DAK is the cheapest of the four parks on its most expensive day, with the top ticket going for $159, which will be the same price next year as it is right now. For comparison, Epcot’s top price is now $169, Disney’s Hollywood Studios goes up to $179, and Magic Kingdom maxes out at $184.

Considering that the price of nearly everything else associated with tickets has gone up, the lack of increase at the top for Animal Kingdom is curious. Disney World even raised the price of the cheapest possible ticket, something that has remained constant even longer than the rest of the pricing, likely because the resort likes to advertise being able to go for “as low as” that price.

The reason for the differences in ticket prices is, in part, crowd control. Disney World wants to encourage guests to visit certain parks on certain days in order to balance overall resort attendance, and this would therefore indicate that Disney World wants to see more people visiting Animal Kingdom.

We haven’t seen any theme park attendance figures for 2023 yet, but the 2022 numbers from the Themed Entertainment Association listed Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the second most visited Disney World park. Magic Kingdom is the most visited theme park in the world.

DAK became the number two park following the opening of Pandora: The World of Avatar. With the second movie having been a recent big hit, one might expect the land to still be a big draw, but with the other three parks having received newer attractions, perhaps the attendance at the park has slowed, or Disney is afraid it will slow if the price goes up. But there may be another reason Animal Kingdom isn’t seeing a major price increase next year.

Why Disney’s Animal Kingdom Might Not Be Getting More Expensive In 2025

There is one major reason why DAK might not be getting the same price increase as the other parks. It could be that in 2025, there will simply be less park for guests to enjoy. We know that among everything new coming to Disney World, a new land, a Tropical Americas area is planned to replace Dinoland U.S.A. in the park at some point, and while no closing date for the old land is set, if the land is expected to be closed for most or all of 2025, making the park cost as much or more than other parks might not be that appealing to guests.

By making Animal Kingdom cheaper, it still looks like a place worth going, despite the fact it will be missing a land. It's one thing to find your favorite ride closed at Disney World, but it's quite another to have an entire land shuttered The D23 event planned for this summer will certainly give us more news on the future of Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as the rest of Disney Parks, if that particular information doesn’t arrive sooner of course.