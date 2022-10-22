Walt Disney World Attractions: What's Closed Right Now And What's Scheduled For Refurbishment

Taking a trip to Walt Disney World is a once in a lifetime vacation for a lot of people. There’s so much to do there that unless you were to stay for a month, you’d likely never be able to do it all in one trip, but it would be absolutely heartbreaking to arrive at the resort and discover that one of the attractions you had your heart set on experiencing was one of the rides that was closed due to scheduled refurbishment.

Disney World is massive and most attractions require some degree of routine maintenance to prevent them from breaking down unexpectedly. The good news is that the park usually makes these plans in advance, so you can at least know what’s set to be closed before you arrive at the most magical place on earth. Here’s a rundown of the Walt Disney World rides that are closed for refurbishment, and what is set to be closed in the future.

Upcoming Magic Kingdom Closures

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Walt Disney World Railroad – Closed December 3, 2018 - Return: TBD (Likely by Spring 2023)

Quite possibly the longest closure in the history of Walt Disney World, especially for an attraction that is not going to be replaced. The Walt Disney World Railroad closed in December 2018 due to construction on the upcoming Tron: Lightcycle Run roller coaster. Due to the construction delay brought on by the pandemic the railroad is likely to be closed for more than four full years. The ride is set to be open in Spring 2023, so the railroad should be back at least by then, though a reopening prior to Tron quite possible.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. – Closed August 1, 2022 - November 5, 2022

Another closure brought about by the construction work in Tomorrowland involves the gift shop for the roller coaster next door. Guests leaving Space Mountain are not currently exiting through the gift shop, as they normally would, because the shop itself, called the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., is undergoing it’s own renovation. It’s set to reopen with an entirely new look. The current Disney World calendar only lists the shop closed through November 5, 2022

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Pete’s Silly Sideshow – Closed March 16, 2020 - TBD

Pete’s Silly Sideshow is a character Meet and Greet space in Fantasyland that has been closed since the global pandemic. It’s one of several places within Disney World that has yet to reopen, and in many cases some of those attractions may never reopen. However, the Disney World website lists Pete’s Silly Sideshow as "Returning Soon” so this one is coming back, we just don’t know when.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

One attraction to keep tabs on for closure is Splash Mountain. We know the popular log flume ride is going to be closing sooner, rather than later, and when it does, it will be closed for a long time. Splash Mountain is set to get an entirely new name and a new theme, as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an attraction that will act as a sequel to The Princess and the Frog. We know that the new version of the ride is set to open in late 2024, and in order to get the work done on the massive attraction by then, it will need to close soon.

Upcoming Epcot Closures

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

The American Adventure – Closed September 19, 2022 - December 16, 2022

The American Adventure is the center piece of the American pavilion at Epcot. It’s a patriotic look at the history of the American Experiment that includes a 70 foot screen, 35 animatronic characters, and several popular songs. Any attraction with that many animatronics is going to need regular work, and the show closed in September and is set to reopen in mid-December. The building housing the show is still open, and other attractions, like the Voices of Liberty, are still available.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Canada Far & Wide In Circle-Vision 360 – June 27 2022 - November 27, 2022

CircleVision is one of the unique technologies developed by Disney, specifically Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks, that you can only really find at Disney Parks. Several Circle-Vision 360 movies have been found at Disney World over the years. Epcot’s Canada pavilion includes the Canada Far and Wide show as its primary attraction. It is currently not running to make room for the Appleseed Orchard Marketplace, part of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, which ends November 19. Walt Disney World currently lists shows returning beginning November 28.

Upcoming Disney’s Hollywood Studios Closures

(Image credit: Disney )

Fantasmic – Closed March 16, 2020 - November 2022

When Disney World reopened after the global pandemic closure, a lot of things were missing, but over the more than two years since that time, most of the most popular attractions have returned. One significant exception has been Fantasmic, the main nighttime spectacular show of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While other nighttime presentations returned, the lagoon where the show happens under went a major renovation. Disney recently announced Fantasmic will finally be back, with some brand new elements, in November 2022, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

For The First Time In Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration – Closed January 9 - January 27, 2023

When Frozen first took the world by storm it was the music that captured most people. For those who want to blast “Let it Go” at the top of their lungs, there’s For The First Time In Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration. Unfortunately, fans will have to let it go in January as it will be shutting down following the popular holiday festivities for a refurbishment that will last most of the month.

Upcoming Disney World Water Parks Closures

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Typhoon Lagoon - Closed November 13 - TBD

In addition to the four theme parks you’ll find two water parks on Walt Disney World property. After remaining closed for a year and a half following the pandemic reopening. Typhoon Lagoon finally reopened in early 2022, but the water park will be closing for its annual winter refurbishment as usual. Currently, Walt Disney World is not listing hours for the park beginning November 13. It will likely reopen around March.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Blizzard Beach - Closed March 16, 2020 - TBD

The other Walt Disney World water park, Blizzard Beach has not reopened since shutting down for the global pandemic, and while it’s not usually open in the winter months, work has been ongoing that would indicate it might be looking to reopen soon. The expectation is that Blizzard Beach may reopen around the time that Typhoon Lagoon closes, but that has not been confirmed.

Other Upcoming Walt Disney World Closures

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Skyliner Gondolas – Closed January 22 - January 29, 2023

Walt Disney World is such a massive resort that simply getting around it is not easy. Navigating was made slightly easier, however, when the Skyliner was introduced. It connects Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with four of the resort hotels, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Guests looking to move between those locations will need to make other arrangements for this week in late January as the Skyliner will be getting refurbished. It may be annoying, but it will hopefully prevent catastrophic Skyliner failures that have happened in the past.

We’ll be keeping this space updated as attractions reopen and new refurbishments are announced.