Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive

A trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland has never been cheap, but starting today, it’s all become a lot more expensive as the price for a lot of different things have just gone up. Ticket prices and parking at Disneyland have gone up, as have the prices for Genie+ at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The lightsaber and droid building experiences at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in both parks have increased.

Disneyland Resort is where a lot of the new price increases are coming in. According to KTLA, ticket prices have gone up more than 6% and in some cases more than 10%. The price of a Disneyland ticket varies by the day, and while the cheapest possible one day ticket will remain the same, at $104, the rest of the price tiers, which previously ran from $104-$164 per day, now run between. $114-$179. The most expensive increase comes in the cost of a 2-day ticket, which went up from $255 to $285. The price of three, four, and five day tickets have also gone up. The price of a single day park hopper add-on has gone up from $60 to $65. Park hoppers for multi-day tickets have remained at $60.

Parking at Disneyland has also become more expensive. While standard parking remains unchanged at $30, it went up from $25 earlier this year, preferred parking has seen a $5 per day increase. Hotel valet parking has gone up from $50 to $65.

Possibly the biggest change happening today is with the Genie+ service. Previously the service, which gives guests access to Lightning Lanes for select rides and some additional features, costs $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort and $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World. Starting today, Disneyland guests who buy Genie+ prior to arrival will pay $25. Those buying it on the day will see a variable price similar to ticket prices.

Purchasing Genie+ prior to arrival isn’t an option at Walt Disney World, and while there has been no increase to the base price, the new variable pricing will also take effect. Currently the Walt Disney World website lists Genie+ prices in October as running between $15 and $22 per ticket.

Disney has also announced that the price of Individual Lightning Lane attractions will also be adjusted. Key attractions in all parks have major rides that are not included in Genie+. Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tops out at $22 per ticket in October.

One positive change regarding Lightning Lanes at Disneyland is that Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, which had previously been an Individual Lightning Lane attraction, is being added to Genie+ starting today.

One final set of price increases will be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The lightsaber building experience at Savi’s Workshop has gone up from $220 to $250. The Droid Depot droid building experience has seen an increase from $99 to $120.

Seeing any of these price increases happen, as frustrating as it is, is still expected. We see the price of everything slowly creep up on a regular schedule. However, seeing all these prices go up at once is a bit surprising.