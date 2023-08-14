Silver Dollar City Just Made A Suprirse Fire In The Hole Announcement. Why That’s More Exciting Than It Seems

Silver Dollar City is one of the best theme parks in the country. It's been around for decades, and it has had one of the longest-running indoor coasters in the world with the over-50-year-old Fire in the Hole. Last year the park revealed the iconic Fire in the Hole attraction would see its last season this year. Today we learned what would be replacing Fire in the Hole. And it's actually going to be Fire in the Hole.

During a live stream event today, Silver Dollar City revealed Fire in the Hole was set to get a major upgrade. The story and name of the attraction will not be changing, but everything else will, as when Fire in the Hole reopens, it will be the largest indoor coaster in the heartland.

Fire in the Hole is a unique attraction that is equal parts dark ride and roller coaster. It tells the actual story (more or less) about the burning of the town that used to exist on the land that Silver Dollar City now covers, by a group of vigilantes. the fact that the attraction had such a direct connection to the area's history made it extra special, so the fact that it's not really going away will make a lot of fans happy.

The new Fire in the Hole will be made by Rocky Mountain Construction, and it will be a significant upgrade when it comes to the attractions thrills. It will have three major drops including a water splashdown. It will include 1,500 feet of track, which makes it about 200 feet longer than the current ride. It will also include a custom synchronized soundtrack. It will all be enclosed in a five-story temperature-controlled building.

While the description may make the new Fire in the Hole sound like a high-impact thrill ride on par with other Silver Dollar City roller coasters like Time Traveler or Outlaw Run, it sounds like that's not quite the case. It sounds like Fire in the Hole will still be a coaster that the whole family can experience.

Fire in the Hole will be part of a new Fire District land that will include a new store, Flanders Dry Goods Outpost, a reference to the character of Red Flanders who can be found inside the current Fire in the Hole attraction, missing his pants. It will also include a new stand selling the pretzel dog, a classic Silver Dollar City food.

Fire in the Hole was a ride that certainly created a lot of nostalgia, but at the same time, a 50-year-old attraction is always going to show its age. The changes here certainly look like they will update Fire in the Hole to be a much more modern coaster, without losing the story elements that make it unique. It's probably the best possible compromise. It will be exciting to see the new Fire in the Hole when it opens next year. Fans will have until December 30, when Silver Dollar City closes for the season to ride the existing coaster.

The new Fire in the Hole is likely to be the first in a long run of new announcements. Silver Dollar City has a lot of expansion space available that the park is only beginning to take advantage of.