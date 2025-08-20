Terry Crews Went Shirtless To Pump Fans Up For AGT, But I'm More Obsessed With His Yellow Suit For The Season's First Live Show

Terry Crews is currently in his seventh year as the host of NBC's America's Got Talent, and he's bringing as much energy as ever for the milestone 20th season in the 2025 TV schedule. The live qualifiers round kicked off on August 19 with a strong lineup of performers, but Crews went in a different direction to hype fans up to tune in live. The famously fit Everybody Hates Chris alum went shirtless ahead of the episode, but his yellow suit for the AGT stage might be even more memorable.

Hours before acrobatic duo Sirca Marea took the stage for an acrobatic workout of their own on AGT, Terry Crews posted a shirtless pic with a caption that works on a couple levels. Not only was it time to get "pumped" for America's Got Talent's first live show of the season, but he certainly looks like he'd just been pumping iron. Take a look:

A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) A photo posted by on

Crews is looking pretty serious fresh off of his workout, but that definitely wasn't the case during the first live quarterfinals episode for Season 20 of America's Got Talent. I often look forward to seeing what snazzy suit that Crews will be sporting each night of AGT, but I have to say, his yellow suit with purple shirt and pocket square might be his best of the summer. If you missed the live broadcast, don't watch AGT, or are planning on checking out the episode next day with a Peacock subscription, take a look:

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

I feel like the suit wouldn't work if it was too much more of a banana yellow, but Crews pulled off this shade and the purple, as far as I'm concerned. That's not to say anybody else on the AGT stage could have pulled it off, though! Even though all of the judges looked a little extra snazzy for the live episode, I can't imagine Howie Mandel or Simon Cowell trying the yellow suit and purple shirt. Terry Crews obviously can do a lot more on AGT than just hosting and – in Season 20, at least – beating Cowell to hitting a golden buzzer.

There's still plenty of action left in this season of America's Got Talent. Spoilers ahead for the August 19 episode. Eleven acts returned to the stage for the first live broadcast of the season, with Sofia Vergara hitting the golden buzzer for singer Steve Ray Ladson. Jourdan Blue was another standout, and not just because of his latest powerhouse performance.

Apparently, the singer was sick and had thrown up three times not too long before walking out on stage. Even if he doesn't win the $1 million grand prize and Las Vegas stage show, I feel like he deserves some kind of prize for having the nerve to do that on live television! End AGT spoilers.

If you want to vote for the three acts to make it to the next round of competition, you can do so on NBC's AGT voting page as well as via the America's Got Talent official app and the NBC app. Voting will remain open until 7 a.m. ET on August 20, with the results announced the same day at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.