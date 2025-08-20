The Story Behind How Saw XI Fell Apart Prior To The Franchise's Sale To Blumhouse

A little less than two years ago, the Saw franchise looked ready to usher in an exciting new chapter. Following the disappointing 2021 release of Saw: Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, the call was made to go back to basics, and the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer in Saw X not only saw big results at the box office, but the movie earned the best reviews of any title in the series. Because of this success, it was a big shock back in March when it was reported that Saw XI had stalled, and it was even a bigger shock in June when we learned the franchise was being sold to Blumhouse.

So what happened behind the scenes that led to such a big pivot at a crucial time for the upcoming horror movie? The short answer to that question is that there were disagreements about the execution of Saw XI , and it got to the point that the rights holders at Twisted Pictures opted to sell the property instead of moving forward. Details have come out thanks to a Fangoria interview with Twisted Pictures co-founder Oren Koules.

How The Development Of Saw XI Fell Apart

Following the all-around success of the 2023 movie, the plan with Saw XI was to make another in-between chapter – allowing audiences to see John Kramer in action again despite the fact that the character dies in Saw III. Kevin Gruetert (who returned to the franchise for Saw X after making Saw VI and Saw 3D) was hired to return, and screenwriters Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton (who wrote the scripts for Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI and Saw 3D) penned the script.

Per Oren Koules, he and fellow Twisted Pictures co-founder Mark Burg liked what was coming together from the creatives involved... but they couldn't agree on what he calls the "execution." He told Fangoria,

It’s not a big secret. Kevin Gruetert was directing. Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton wrote. It was a great script. It took place about 30 seconds after Saw X. Everybody was in. Everybody was in. Mark [Burg] and I just couldn’t agree on the execution.

Precisely what that means isn't clear, and the vagueness invites curiosity. It sounds like the creative direction of Saw XI wasn't an issue, so it's unclear what the sticking point between Oren Koules and Mark Burg was. Was it a question of budget? Shooting location? That answer is not provided in the interview, but what is made clear is that the disagreement was big enough for Twisted Pictures to wash its hands of everything Saw.

More than just letting go of future movies, the entirety of the multimedia franchise was sold to Blumhouse. In Koules' words,

My partner and I couldn’t see eye to eye on Saw XI. It was the right time. We also sold the library, the ten previous movies, all of the ancillaries, the roller coaster, the escape rooms, all of it.

It appeared as though the franchise was ready to start a new era with Saw X, but now there is going to be a new-new era built with the franchise at a new home.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lionsgate Pictures)

What Is The Saw Franchise's Future At Blumhouse?

What makes Blumhouse a particularly interesting new home for the Saw franchise is the fact that it's now back in the hands of one of the key filmmakers who brought it to life: James Wan. Directing Saw was Wan's gateway into Hollywood when it was released in 2004, and while he didn't return to helm any of the sequels, he is now back in affiliation when the series thanks to the merger between Blumhouse and Wan's production company Atomic Monster that was made official early last year.

Oren Koules says in the interview that Blumhouse/Atomic Monster was the "right place" and the "logical place" for the Saw franchise thanks to James Wan's affiliation. As for what the plan is, that remains cloaked in mystery. The producer notes that the existing script for Saw XI written by Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton remains in play, as it was included in the expansive acquisition of the franchise... but whether or not it will ever go in front of cameras is unclear.

Koules says that he made a point of not actually asking Jason Blum about what the plan is for future Saw movies, saying,

I purposely have never asked Jason what his idea is. In the deal, they got the Saw XI script, so I don’t want to give away too much in case he goes to make it.

Had things gone as originally planned, Saw XI would be on the way this spooky season, as Lionsgate announced September 26, 2025 as a release date last spring... but now that film is in limbo, and we don't even know if the next installment of the franchise will keep that title. There remain plenty of unanswered questions about the future of Saw to keep our interest in the franchise piqued, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the months ahead as new updates surface.