While I Respect That Space Mountain Is Celebrating A Major Milestone Today, I Still Have A Bone To Pick With This Legendary Attraction

Disney's family of companies is at the start of a potentially promising year, especially with the 2025 movie schedule. The same is also true for Disney Parks. As tons of closure, refurbishments, and other new and upcoming attractions at Walt Disney will be taking place, it’s a time of great change through bright visions of the future. Today is a special day to celebrate and contemplate this wave, as Space Mountain is celebrating a major milestone. Amid that, though, I must politely reiterate a bone I have to pick with this legendary attraction.

Happy 50th Anniversary, Space Mountain!

As celebrated in a recent video, Space Mountain has hit its 50th year of operation. The January 15, 1975 debut of the Magic Kingdom’s iconic mountain-based roller coaster is one of those occasions you just have to celebrate, whether you favor the ride or not.

With that in mind, please take a look at this video put together by Disney Parks, which has brought together some special guests to tip their mouse ears in tribute:

Space Mountain's 50th Anniversary at Walt Disney World Resort - YouTube Watch On

This video kind of makes it harder for me to discuss Space Mountain’s drawbacks, as I don’t want anyone to think I’m picking a fight at someone’s hypothetical birthday party. Plus, it's sweet seeing friendly Disney fans/performers like Sofia Carson, Jorge Blanco and Josh Gad all sharing their love for this legacy adventure to the stars. Gad’s past viral Disney Parks moments in particular put a bit of pressure on me, as he’s definitely a superfan.

However, I’m somewhat of a respectably obsessed Disney Adult, and I know that our crowd isn’t shy about pushing back. People have fought for Figment to return to Journey Into The Imagination, demanded that Disneyland bring back its Peoplemover, and hoped for GotG: Cosmic Rewind’s virtual queue to go away for good. With the spirit of those concerns in mind, here’s why I still hold a grudge with Space Mountain, on this the day of its 50th anniversary.

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Why I'm Still Very Critical About Space Mountain's Future

After riding the Tron Lightcycle Run during the 2023 press event at the Magic Kingdom, I revisited a lot of attractions I hadn’t been on in 20 years; if at all. Just as I discovered the joys of Mission Space, I also developed concerns over Space Mountain’s current state. More specifically, I wanted to see the ride either refurbished or removed entirely, thanks to Sam Flynn’s amazing scientific achievement seeming to make this park fixture redundant.

That being said, my grudge does come with a spark of optimism, because Disney fans can be pretty good at flipping between the negative and the positive. Much as we’ve seen with Tokyo Disneyland’s massive Tomorrowland overhaul plans, Space Mountain is undergoing a much needed transformation that fits the mission of this Disney Land’s concept. Keeping pace with current visions of the future, while also celebrating those of the past, this is a lesson all other Disney Parks could stand to take to heart.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

As Space Mountain celebrates 50 years of spacefaring cheer, we should remember that this achievement is something that hasn’t happened by accident. People do love this ride, and I do have fond memories of enjoying it myself. At the same time, we’re about to see new lands and fresh attractions debuting throughout Walt Disney World.

The currently closure and refresh of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad only puts a beautiful spire on top of the grand scheme of this conversation. If we’re going to get serious about its potential future, it needs more than just an exterior update to keep it in the conversation. So, while I celebrate Space Mountain's 50th lap around this galaxy's sun, I continue to hope that it'll get to grow and flourish for future generations.

It’s understandable to feel nostalgic after all of this chatter, especially if you’re reading this while preparing for/currently enjoying this Orlando destination. So, if you’re able, you should take this as your sign to go ride Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom and form your own conclusions.