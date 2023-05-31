Splash Mountain's Last Day Was Marked By Significant Crowds And A Memorable Goodbye From The Imagineer Who Created The Ride

It was announced almost three years ago, in June of 2020, that Splash Mountain at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland would close and get a significant overhaul, including a transformation of the ride from one based on Disney’s controversial Song of the South to one based on The Princess and the Frog. Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed in January, and yesterday was the last day for the attraction at Disneyland, and the fans, and the Imagineers, turned out to say goodbye.

The crowds at Disneyland yesterday were significant and a lot of them were very specifically there to ride Splash Mountain one last time before the ride closed down for good. The attraction, which only tended to have significant wait times in the hot summer months, showed very long waits all day, even into the evening as things had been cooling down.

Evening is falling on Critter Country, and I'm braving the #SplashMountain standby line to get in one last ride. It's moving verrrrry slowly because Lightning Lane is being prioritized. #Disneyland

A lot of people wanted to get one last ride on Splash Mountain, either because they had a particular love for this ride, or because Disneyland will be out of a log flume attraction until sometime in late 2024, as that will be when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open to the public. The core attraction is expected to remain the same, but everything about the story surrounding it will change.

One fan that was sure to give Splash Mountain was Imagineer Tony Baxter. He was the lead Imagineer on the original Splash Mountain project, the man who conceived of the idea of reusing the America Sings animatronics in a log flume ride.

Imagineer Tony Baxter is here for the final day of #SplashMountain at #Disneyland. He is keeping on the move, but still taking time to greet fans of his work. #dapsmagic

And an Imagineer like Baxter certainly isn’t against bringing home his own souvenirs from the last day of Splash Mountain. A lot of people took home bottles of Splash Mountain water from the last day of Walt Disney World’s attraction and actually sold some of it on eBay. Baxter did the same, though I doubt his will be going for sale.

And how great is it that even a Disney Legend like Tony Baxter collects souvenirs— his very own bottled water from a final trip through #SplashMountain at #Disneyland. #dapsmagic

There are a lot of nostalgic views regarding Splash Mountain, even with its controversial subject matter, which has been controversial since Song of the South was first released. But as Walt Disney said, Disneyland would never be finished, as it would always be growing and changing over time. Splash Mountain Cast Members apparently got a little token from Disneyland that reminded all of them of just that.

A kiss goodnight. Earlier today a friend in the cast shared this with us. These were given to cast members who took their final ride on #SplashMountain at a special after hours event in the early hours of May 30. Our thanks to all who are keeping the magic. #dapsmagic

At 11pm last night Disneyland closed for business, and guests who were in line were able to ride Splash Mountain one last time. As of this morning, the only Splash Mountain attraction in the world is at Tokyo Disneyland, at this time there is no indication that ride will be undergoing the update.

Shutting the doors on the last group walking into Splash Mountain. #Disneyland

Goodbye Splash Mountain. There was fun to be had but it is time to move forward. We look forward to what comes next. The only problem now is how long we have to wait.