When Splash Mountain’s Princess And The Frog Retheme Is Finally Coming To Disneyland And Disney World
It’s been a little over two years since it was first announced that Splash Mountain is getting an overhaul themed to the 2009 animated musical The Princess and the Frog. While there have been pieces of information revealed here and there, no concrete timeframe had been officially given to when this new ride would open. The most we’ve had is the voice of Tiana herself, Anika Noni Rose, supposedly “leaking” news of a 2024 opening.
Well, it looks like she was spot on, as Splash Mountain’s successor finally has an opening set, as well as a new name! Announced during the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, this brand-new experience is entitled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The attraction is slated to come to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in late 2024.
What’s even better is that not only did the Disney Parks blog break these details for those that couldn’t attend the event, there was even an informative video included for added texture. Showing off the research trip that Disney Imagineers went on for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you can watch that extended look for yourself below:
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is almost here, with late 2024 staked out for the Disneyland and Magic Kingdom debut of this fresh fairytale flume ride.
More to come…
