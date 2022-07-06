The 3 Best Things I Ate On Disney's New Cruise Ship, The Disney Wish

When you’re on a cruise ship, one of the things that everybody gets very focused on is eating. When you’re at a Disney theme park, the unique food is always a strong draw . With that being the case, it’s no surprise that a lot of effort on board the Disney Wish, which is basically a Disney theme park at sea , has been put toward meals. The good news is that is that effort is well spent, as nearly everything is delicious.

Looking back on my recent time on board the Disney Wish, however, there are a few things that stick in my memory as particularly tasty – items I wish I didn't need to go all the way back to the cruise ship to enjoy. I certainly didn’t eat everything that was available on board, so this small list is far from totally comprehensive, but the good news is it contains items literally every guest will be able to get, as they’re all available at one of the three dining locations everybody will visit during a three night cruise.

Rather than having a single main dining room where everybody eats every night, the Disney Wish has three large dining rooms : Worlds of Marvel, Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, and 1923. On a three night cruise every guest will eat in all three dining rooms, the only difference being the order in which you will visit them (And none of them include $5.000 cocktails. )

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Anna’s Koldtbord - Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

It’s a bit tough to pronounce, but the absolute best food among the appetizers was found at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure. The koldtbord contains samples of two different versions of salmon, trout, and shrimp, with mustard and Knäckebrot. If you're looking for a light appetizer to start your night, or something to share with your group, this is perfect.

Sometimes when you can’t decide what to order, it’s nice to be able to have a little bit of everything. The koldtbord gives you multiple flavors to sample, and it does it with a bit of Scandinavian flair, which is exactly what you should be looking for from an Arendelle dining experience. I'm always looking for something unique on the menu, something I'm not going to usually find at other restaurants, to make the dining experience feel special, and this fits the bill nicely.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak With Black Truffle Butter - Worlds of Marvel

I didn’t eat a single main course while on the Disney Wish that I didn’t love, but the best among them honestly came from the location I least expected. Worlds of Marvel is a location that is clearly more about the show than the food. It doesn’t have the international style of Arendelle or the fine dining vibe of 1923, but it still had some of the best food overall. While the lamb chops from 1923 (pictured up top) nearly took this spot, the Delmonico ribeye was the best piece of meat that my wife and I tried.

It’s not the high class cut of the filet mignon that you can find in 1923, but my wife found the pepper crust on that dish to have a pepper taste strong enough that the taste of the steak was lost. A nice medium rare steak in World of Marvel hit the spot perfectly. You can have steak all three nights if that’s what you want, but this one was best of them.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

Burbank Blueberry-Lemon Bavarian Cream - 1923

When it comes time for dessert, each location has several delicious items to choose from, but each has one “signature dessert” that at least one person in your party should get so that everybody can try it. At 1923, the restaurant that evokes classic Hollywood and the history of the Walt Disney Company , the Bavarian cream was an absolute must.

It’s one of those desserts that’s plated so beautifully you almost don’t want to bite into it because it will ruin the look. And then, once you do take a bite, the look goes out the window and you’re focused on the flavors. Then you just wish it was bigger. It’s incredible.

Even within the three main dining rooms I certainly didn’t try everything. I also didn’t have a chance to eat in either of the adults only dining locations. I did see some of the amazing food in them, so I don’t doubt it’s also amazing, but even if you only eat on the regular places included in the cost of your cruise, you’ll find fantastic food.