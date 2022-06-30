See The $5000 Star Wars Cocktail On The Disney Wish That Disney Seemingly Doesn't Want To Talk About

The galaxy far, far away is getting to be an expensive place to live. A lot was made about the cost of the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, and now we have another high priced offering as there is apparently a $5,000 cocktail on board the new Disney Wish cruise ship.

The menu for the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge has been made available and it is clearly not your standard Star Wars cantina, as it lists a drink called the Kaiburr Crystal at $5,000. To be fair, you do get more for your money than just the drink, as it comes served in a special camtono, the Star Wars themed storage device. I got to visit the lounge as I'm currently on board the Wish and I saw the cocktail in action. It's quite the show as you can see from the video above.

What's weird is that it seems Disney really doesn't want to talk about the Kaiburr Crystal, named for the crystal found inside lightsabers, that much. I had a chance to interview Disney Wish Beverage Lead Lawrence Keefe inside the Hyperspace Lounge, and when I asked about the $5,000 drink, all I got was the confirmation that it exists, and a quick shift to talk about other things. He simply said...

There is an exclusive drink on the menu. However, we'd like to talk about some of our other offerings.

It's odd to not be willing to talk because Disney has made a big deal about this drink. The camtono was first shown off in a video to a crowd at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, and it was shown to me in action in the video above. Yet so many details are lacking. We don't even know what the drink is.

The standard drinks are creative and have a truly Star Wars feel, so there's no reason to feel that you're missing out on a true Star Wars experience if you're only buying the regular drinks. I tasted a couple of them myself and I certainly was happy with them.

At this point, it shouldn't shock anybody anymore that incredibly high priced options are available from Disney. Disney is going to cater to all audiences and that means the wealthy too. There are certainly going to be those guests who can afford the drink and who will buy it if only to be able to say they did.

Having said that, it's not even all that clear what you're getting for your money. I'm getting conflicting information on whether or not you even get to keep the camtono, which at least would make for a cool souvenir of the expensive Hyperspace Lounge experience you had if you were to spend the money. At the same time, you could theoretically serve all the drinks in the camtono if nobody gets to take it home.

And I suppose it should be pointed out that Kaiberr Crystal isn't just one drink. The container opens into three slots with cups, so technically it serves three people. So I guess that means the cocktail is only $1,666 per person, right?

The Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is a pretty incredible place and its worth checking out if you're on the Disney Wish and you're a Star Wars fan, even if the you can only afford the regular drinks without taking out a loan. The Disney Wish takes to the seas in July.