Tron Just Debuted A Brand New Line System, And I Was Shook To Find Out It's Already Shorter Than Another Popular Ride

Tron: Lightcycle Run is the newest attraction at Walt Disney World, and so, like all new attractions these days, the ride opened with a Virtual Queue. This meant that even if you were willing to stand to stand in line for however long it took, that wasn’t an option. You had to take your chances with the Disney World app and hope you could secure a Boarding Group that didn’t totally disrupt your other plans. Getting a Virtual Queue slot when Tron opened was nearly impossible.

Starting on Monday however, all that changed. After a little over a year of operation, Tron: Lightcycle Run no longer has a virtual queue. Guests may either pay for an Individual Lightning Lane to skip the line, or simply get in line, and even though Tron is the newest attraction at the most popular theme park in the world, standing in line actually isn’t that bad.

Tron: Lightcylce Run’s Wait Time Has Been Less Than Seven Dwarfs Mine Train And Other Attractions

While one would expect that the newest ride at Disney World that just ended a virtual queue would start out with crazy wait times, that hasn't happened. While Lightcycle Run’s wait time jumped up pretty high immediately after rope drop on Monday morning, following that, things slowed down significantly. Tron has seen wait times that have actually been less than other popular rides. As I write this Tron has a wait time of 35 minutes while the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train has a wait time of 45 minutes.

Outside of Magic Kingdom, things are even more stark. Both attractions inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have wait times of over an hour. It’s more than a little wild that the newest ride in the park is seeing such short waits. I guess we understand why the decision was made to end the Virtual Queue.

This is not what we usually see when Virtual Queues end. When Rise of the Resistance ended its VQ wait times were multiple hours long.

Why Is Tron: Lightcycle Run Seeing Such Low Wait Times?

There are a few different reasons why Tron’s waits are so low. Part of it is that crowds at Walt Disney World are generally low this time of year. As school gets back in session things tend to slow, by Disney World standards anyway. Even other popular attractions like Avatar: Flight of Passage only have a 45-minute wait time right now, which is a lot lower than we expect to see when crowds are high/

That explains why the overall wait time is low. But why other wait times are longer is a bit of a different story. Some of it may simply be that fewer people can ride Tron. Lightcycle Run is one of the more extreme thrill rides at the resort, which means it has a height requirement more significant than most other attractions. That limitation may be coming into play to some degree.

Still, overall this is pretty great news. A standby line with a reasonable wait means that more people who want to experience the newest, and one of the best, rides at Disney World can do so with a minimum of frustration.