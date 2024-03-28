Universal's Epic Universe Just Unveiled Its How To Train Your Dragon Land, And It Might Give The Wizarding World A Run For Its Money

Destinations like Universal Orlando Resort thrive on being able to immerse guests in the worlds that they love. We’ve seen that point proven on a recurring basis thanks to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter sections of both Universal parks continuing to transport guests into that magical landscape, and it looks like the company is about to do it again.

That's thanks to the newly unveiled details pertaining to the How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk section, slated to open in the upcoming Universal Epic Universe park . Holding all sorts of delights from the DreamWorks Animation saga, this new land just might give J.K. Rowling's creation a run for its money. And it couldn't happen at a better time since park's opening potentially happens close to the release date of How to Train Your Dragon's upcoming live-action reboot.

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle Of Berk’s Rides Look First Class

Announced this morning by Universal Orlando Resort, the hotly-anticipated section of Orlando’s fourth gate has been laid out in great detail. While construction is still underway for the park’s planned summer 2025 opening, there’s a bunch of concept art to show us just what's in store for the future. But what is is about this How to Train Your Dragon land that’s got me so hyped?

I’m glad you asked, dear reader, because if you take a look at the art above, that beauty you see pictured is known as Hiccup’s Wing Gliders! It's billed as a “family roller coaster” that gives you a guided tour of the entire Berk section of Universal Epic Universe. Your guide, of course, is the coaster itself, which is themed to be one of Hiccup’s many inventions in the name of human/dragon coexistence.

So if you want to be thrilled while also scoping out the area for your day of adventure, look no further. I think Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is going to find itself competing for the title of "longest wait time by fans" in the near future thanks to this one.

Another wild ride that’s being promised for How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk is an attraction called Fyre Drill. The best way I can describe this ride is that it’s what would happen if you took Men in Black: Alien Attack and turned it into a water ride. If you’ve read my Universal Studios Florida ride ranking , you can tell that I say that with the greatest pleasure.

Massive boats armed with water cannons allow you to practice putting out fires in Berk, much like the opening to How to Train Your Dragon. So practice your slow-motion Astrid walks for when you get off the ride early, and practice them often.

However, what sort of theme park section would the Isle of Berk be without some places to rest, catch a show and grab a bite to eat? That question leads me to the next couple of touches that caused me to seriously think hard about whether or not this How to Train Your Dragon experience could top The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Shows And Dining In How To Train Your Dragon - Isle Of Berk Look Ready To Impress

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk has quite a few dining spots it’s going to be boasting once Universal Epic Universe has opened. Perhaps the most exciting is the Mead Hall, which looks to act as the big sit down restaurant of this section. Think of it as Berk's version of the Three Broomsticks.

Themed after that very location in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine this location having something similar to Universal's upcoming Butterbeer Season promotion. That's especially if the park manages to snag a unique brew for this new frontier, which would open all sorts of doors for adult refreshment opportunities.

While there are multiple options that will open up snacks and quick service treats to park goers, to actually sit in Berk’s Mead Hall is another one of those chances to literally step into a world you've always enjoyed. Rounding everything out are the shows and experiences that How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk has to offer, one of which is something imported from Universal’s Beijing Resort.

If you’re familiar with the “Untrainable” show that’s been running since the park's opening in 2021, then you’re probably excited about that very entertainment heading to Universal Orlando Resort. The art for this attraction was so impressive it actually became the first piece you laid eyes on when clicking on this story. But if that’s not exciting enough, how would you feel about the chance to meet Hiccup and Toothless?

You Get To Meet Hiccup And Toothless!

As you may have predicted, there will be a set space to meet two of How to Train Your Dragon’s heroes in all of their glory. So if you’re a huge fan of the lads, you officially have a little over a year to prepare yourself to not fan out too hard over this flesh and blood experience. To be honest, I don't think that's enough time, but you've been warned.

Though I do wonder if they’ll be looking for performers that match the likenesses of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon cast ; as opposed to the animated incarnations? Also, just how many of Berk's cast of characters will be on hand throughout the land at any given time? Clearly there are a lot of details that need to be sorted out, and there’s plenty more on deck for How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk that I haven’t even mentioned.

With even more merch, rides and experiences awaiting those who want to become dragon friendly vikings, the next immersive experience to hit the Orlando area isn't too far off. Much like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter allowed guests to live out their dreams of finally getting that letter to Hogwarts, those who want to fly with the dragons and talk about it over a grog afterwards are going to get their shot.

I know that this is all a pretty huge lot of hype, so let's bring ourselves back down to Earth, shall we? It’s once again time to remind ourselves that Universal Epic Universe is set to open in 2025, so we need to pace ourselves for the big day, as well as future reveals. You should also keep in mind that the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is slated to fly into theaters on June 13, 2025. So keep in mind a trip to Universal City Walk's movie theater when budgeting for this future excursion.