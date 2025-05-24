I Can't Stop Watching Al Roker Having A Ball In A How To Train Your Dragon Toothless Mask At The Opening Of Epic Universe

The Epic Universe opening ceremonies just happened this week in Orlando, Florida, and Today’s Al Roker was on deck to celebrate. The beloved weathercaster and TV personality joined the NBC team (Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer) as the brand new Universal theme park opened, and I’m obsessed with what happened when he tried on one piece of How To Train Your Dragon merchandise.

Universal’s Epic Universe allows its guests to step into five worlds, which includes How To Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk, so of course there’s some Toothless thingamabobs for fans to buy and wear around the parks. I can’t stop watching Al Roker trying on a Toothless mask. You have to check it out:

The host is wearing the How To Train Your Dragon Light-up Toothless Mask, which is currently on Universal’s online store for $48, along with surely being sold at the parks. The 70-year-old personality put on the mask during a segment about the merchandise, and just wouldn’t quit opening up the movable mask. He stopped talking altogether and just kept opening his mouth, triggering the feature over and over, and it’s just so adorable.

Al Roker has been a grandpa since 2023 , and he’s definitely bringing that energy to network morning television with this hilarious little moment. There are a few things that are doing it for me about this little video. 1) It’s incredibly wholesome and cute. 2) The mask itself is both ridiculous, and very impressive. 3) the prestigious Al Roker doing this with it simply brings me joy.

It does make you want to try it yourself, doesn’t it? I do have to wonder if Al Roker and the Today Show gang enjoyed Isle of Berk’s offerings, too. How To Train Your Dragon’s land features a centerpiece ride called Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, which is a rollercoaster that goes all around the theme park. There’s a couple smaller rides called Dragon Racer’s Rally and Fyre Drill, a live show called The Untrainable Dragon, and a kids play area called Viking Training Camp. It looks really impressive! When our staff member Dirk Libbey went, he rode every Epic Universe ride and you can see where he ranked them al l .

Aside from the Isle of Berk being open to the public for the first time, the How To Train Your Dragon live-action film is among upcoming 2025 movies coming out this summer, on June 13. We’ll be able to see Toothless in a more palpable Viking setting alongside live-action actors. It was screened last month to rave reviews , and we also got to see early footage and share our thoughts .

It feels like Toothless is definitely going to get even more popular this summer, so who knows? Maybe Al Roker will start a trend.