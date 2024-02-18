How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The New Movie

Get ready to ride, because How To Train Your Dragon is getting a live-action reboot, and this is what we know so far about it.

HTTYD is one of the biggest DreamWorks animation franchises. You could look to the Shrek movies or the Kung Fu Panda franchise, considering they're releasing another Kung Fu Panda film in 2024 , but I always think of How To Train Your Dragon.

Whether it be my love for the best fantasy movies or my inherent desire to ride a mythical creature, this film series filled all the checkboxes, and the movies became some of my favorites when I watched them all the way through for the first time. The story, the animation, the music, and everything else made them the best movies ever.

But, it seems DreamWorks is going the Disney live-action remake route, where they're taking beloved animated franchises and doing them in live action. How To Train You Dragon is getting a live-action film – and this is what you need to know if you're already a fan of Berk, the Vikings, and all of their dragons.

How To Train Your Dragon has a set release date of June 15th, 2025, according to Deadline . Initially, it was supposed to come out in March 2025, but it was pushed back because of the SAG-AFTRA strike that was going on in 2023.

I know it's a shame that we won't be able to see the film as part of the 2024 movie schedule , but I think it's a blessing in disguise. So many high-profile films are coming out in 2024, from the next Deadpool film to the upcoming Dune Part 2 to so much more, so maybe giving this one the proper time to shine next year is the best idea.

Mason Thames And Nico Parker Will Play Hiccup And Astrid

Arguably, Hiccup and Astrid were the heart of the franchise. Not only was their love story a great friends-to-lovers relationship, but they also became courageous leaders and ended up having their kids in movie spinoffs.

The How To Train Your Dragon reboot found its Hiccup and Astrid in May 2023, when The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mason Thames and Nico Parker would portray the two characters. Thames posted to his Instagram after the news to share how excited he was:

The two actors are young but already have impressive resumes. Thames is primarily known for his starring role in the 2022 horror movie, The Black Phone, where he co-starred alongside Ethan Hawke. He has also appeared in one of the best Apple TV+ shows , For All Mankind, and portrayed young Walker in Walker on the CW.

Nico Parker is also young, but has appeared in a few notable roles, including the live-action remake of Dumbo, as a part of the Reminiscence cast, and portrayed Sarah Miller in the HBO show, The Last of Us, which brought more acclaim.

Gerard Butler, Nick Frost And More Will Co-Star

We have our Hiccup and Astrid, but you'd be surprised to know that we have an idea of what the How To Train Your Dragon cast is going to be – at last, the ensemble so far:

Gerard Butler as Stoick

The first up on this list is Gerard Butler, who Deadline reported in January 2024 to play Stoick in the How To Train Your Dragon live-action. Butler voiced Stoick in the movies and will be reprising the live-action role , which is fantastic if you ask me.

Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch

Next is Nick Frost, who The Hollywood Reporte r confirmed in early January 2024 to play Gobber the Belch in How to Train Your Dragon. He's best known for his role in Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead. Talk about an A+ actor for the movie.

Julian Dennison as Fishlegs

Four other cast members were confirmed by Deadline in late January 2024. The first one is Julian Dennison, who will be playing Fishlegs. The actor is primarily known for his roles in Deadpool 2 and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Gabriel Howell as Snotlout

Gabriel Howell was also confirmed by Deadline, and he will play Snotlout. The young actor has appeared in the TV show, Bodies, and was in the film The Fence.

Bronwyn James as Ruffnut

Deadline announced that Bronwyn James would play Ruffnut. The actress has appeared in shows such as Lockwood & Co (a Netflix show canceled way too soon ), Slow Horses, Harlots, Silent Witness, and many others.

Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut

The last actor Deadline confirmed was Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut. The actor is primarily known for his roles in Smothered, Ten Percent, and the film The Bubble.

The Live-Action Film Is Based On The Animated Trilogy Of The Same Name

If you've gotten this far, you know that the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie is based on the trilogy of the same name from DreamWorks animation. The Hollywood Reporter announced it in February 2023.

The film franchise, which was based on the book of the same name by Cressida Cowell, followed the story of Hiccup, a well-meaning but unheroic Viking who befriends an injured dragon named Toothless, with the two of them coming together to show that dragons and humans can get along.

The trilogy was a classic coming-of-age story that showed Hiccup growing up and going through life changes, such as falling in love, losing family members, learning to lead, and so much more and was beloved by many. It will be interesting to see how that's all adapted into live action.

Dean DeBlois Is Directing, Writing And Producing

Something else that came with The Hollywood Reporter article about the film's announcement was that Dean DeBlois is back in the director's chair for the live-action movie.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because DeBlois was the director behind all three animated HTTYD movies, so he knows what he's doing.

Filming Began In January 2024

The last thing that we know is that filming for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon has begun. Dean DeBlois posted on his Instagram at the end of January 2024 to share the news with his followers:

Then, a week later, he updated people on Instagram to let them know that the first week of filming was completed:

All I know is that I'm excited about this movie, and you are, too. Don't deny it.

What are you looking forward to with the How To Train Your Dragon live-action film? I'll need to rewatch those movies to fall in love with Toothless again.