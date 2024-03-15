The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Is Celebrating Butterbeer This Spring, And Universal Studios' Is Opening A Brand New Location To Do It In The Best Way Possible

The concept of Butterbeer has been a wildly popular thing, right from the moment the Harry Potter saga became one of the best 2000s movies to hit it big. So when Universal Destinations and Experiences built The Wizarding World of Harry Potter sections in its theme parks, the chance to finally taste that delight was a natural draw.

Over a decade after opening the first location, both the Orlando and Hollywood parks will be celebrating Butterbeer Season for the first time! And if you’re a Universal Studios Hollywood fan, a new location is being opened to commemorate the moment in the best way possible!

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Introducing Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Counter

While both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Islands of Adventure will be celebrating Butterbeer Season, the California park is where the party’s really at. During this new jubilee, which runs between March 15 and April 30th, the Hollywood contingent of the Wizarding World will be welcoming Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Counter!

Opening on March 29th at Honeydukes, Harry Potter fans will be able to enjoy a menu of 10 flavors of soft serve ice cream in the Hollywood park. And more than likely, it'll look similar to the location present in Universal Studios Florida; though it will have a unique flavor menu and seems to lack the option of scoop ice cream at the moment.

Here's what California's variant will be serving on opening day, with the option of a cup or a cone, according to the official press release:

Butterbeer

Banana

Chocolate

Mint

Orange

Vanilla

Toffee Nut

Granny Smith Apple

Pistachio

Toffee Apple

As you can see, there’s some new tastes that the Universal Studios Hollywood version of this snacking option. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, as this new location's name is slightly different. Diagon Alley’s Orlando based dispensary of sweet treats is known as Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour; so the suggestion is that this new outlet is going to be a bit smaller, but still as tasty!

Now I know some people prefer to drink their Butterbeer, and that’s totally valid. Some days call for an ice cold glass of the famed Harry Potter creation, and a ”special collectible silver stein” available in both Hollywood and Orlando locations will be on hand to offer just that.

But still, who can argue with Butterbeer-flavored soft serve, either right before or after boarding a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood? Well, maybe the folks at Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, which has its own unique Butterbeer treat to offer.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort’s Exclusive Butterbeer Treat

I'll fully admit, there is one treat that sometimes rivals my love of ice cream: caramels! So naturally, when reading that Universal Orlando Resort will be the exclusive home for Butterbeer flavored caramels, my heart started to feel conflicted.

While I've never been to Universal Studios Hollywood, the presence of these caramels and last year's new Harry Potter adult beverages has me wanting to return to the Orlando parks first. That's even full well knowing I recently visited Universal Studios Florida for its 2024 Mardi Gras celebration, which has a nice bit of overlap with Butterbeer Season's window of operation!

No matter which park you visit, the story behind Butterbeer is about to get sweeter! So if you want to celebrate Butterbeer Season, head on out to Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, and summon this iconic treat in whatever form you prefer.