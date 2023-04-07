Universal Orlando Now Has A Fun New Super Mario Bros. Experience At CityWalk

It’s going to be a few more years before Super Nintendo World makes its way to Universal Orlando Resort, but fans looking for that little bit of Super Mario fun will be able to find it there right now, as the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing van, as seen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, recently made an appearance at Universal CityWalk.

The van arrived yesterday, the day that The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in theaters, and since the CityWalk has a Cinemark movie theater, there were going to be a lot of people, both locals and visitors to the parks, likely stopping to check it the new film. The van was shown off on Universal Orlando’s Instagram.

The relationship between Universal and Nintendo is only getting stronger. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an Illumination production, the main animation studio owned by Universal Pictures. The partnership has also led to the creation of Super Nintendo World at Universal’s theme parks in Japan and most recently, in California.

But of course, things won’t stop there. Super Nintendo World is also planned to be part of Epic Universe, the third theme park coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. It’s the only part of the brand-new park that has been officially confirmed. The Orlando version will be much bigger than what exists in California, with both the current MarioKart attraction, and a Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster, which is also coming to Japan, expected to open with the park.

Getting a picture next to the Mario Bros. Plumbing van isn’t exactly going to replace being able to experience Super Nintendo World for fans in Orlando. If anything the actual Super Mario Bros. Movie may make those fans looking forward to Epic Universe long for it all the more. Since the movie contains elements of both MarioKart and a Donkey Kong-themed track that could easily be a roller coaster. It’s only going to make one want to experience these things more.

For fans of Mario and theme parks in California, that wait is over. Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in February and it has been a clear hit. It really does feel like a Mario game brought to life. It certainly feels like the design elements from the movie and the theme park land were handled together as being inside Super Nintendo World feels like you could be standing inside the Super Mario Bros. Movie. And of course, when you’re there you can get an actual picture with Mario and Luigi, not just their van.

Still, seeing the van is cool and it's a nice added bonus for fans that go to Universal CityWalk to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie.