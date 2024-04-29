Universal Orlando's DreamWorks Land Has An Opening Date. And I Can't Wait

Universal Orlando Resort's big opening for 2024 is an entirely new land dedicated to the characters and works from DreamWorks animation. A corner of Universal Studios Florida has been under development since last year, and while we knew the new land would open this summer, we didn't know exactly when we'd be able to ride the Trollercoaster until now. The Universal Orlando website now lists June 14 as the official opening date of the new land.

The land, which is primarily focused on families, will have three major attractions. There's the Trollercoaster, based on the popular Trolls movies, is a small "kiddie" coaster, that even many of the resort's smallest guests will be able to experience. A new play area called Po's Training Camp will let kids run off all that excess energy. In addition, there will be a virtual meet-and-greet experience, where guests will be able to speak with Po via a digital screen. Finally, Shrek's Swamp Meet provides a movie-accurate recreation of Shrek's swamp home, where guests will be able to meet Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona.

DreamWorks Land Looks To Be A Great New Addition For Families Visiting Universal Orlando Resort

As a theme park person, but most notably a theme park person who has small kids, I'm especially happy that DreamWorks Land is almost here. In recent years there has been a real push for new "E-Ticket" level attractions at theme parks, but so often that means high-thrill roller coasters that kids aren't yet big enough to do. It's great to see Universal make a point to produce new rides and attractions that will be available for all.

Universal has shown a strong ability in recent years to balance the high thrills experiences that many guests crave with the sammler, but no less impressive, attractions that turn small children into theme park fans for life. The recent Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction is a triumph of accessibility, that doesn't even use a ride vehicle. Almost anybody can do it.

We've seen with what we know about Epic Universe the new theme park is going to have some incredible thrill experiences, but at the same time, Universal Kids resort is being built in Texas, an entire park and hotel specifically designed for guests with young children. Universal Parks is making an investment that will likely pay off for years as kids grow up as big fans of Universal's theme parks.

Even More Is Coming To Universal Orlando Resort

The DreamWorks Land is a welcome new addition, but it's not the only thing that's coming this summer to Universal Orlando. A brand new nighttime show CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, is set to debut on the same day DreamWorks Land opens, June 14. The show will celebrate Universal's movie history with franchises including Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and more. The show will include 600 drones, 228 fountains and 4K projection mapping.

The same night, a new projection-mapped light show will debut on Hogwarts Castle at Universal Islands of Adventure. Hogwarts Always will include four different endings, one for each of the Hogwarts houses, giving guests a reason to return.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, July 3 will see the debut of the Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida. Brand new floats and balloons are promised, including a 16-foot high Stay Puft Marshmallow man, which any Ghostbusters fan is going to need to see. While neighboring Walt Disney World has a big opening of its own this summer with Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Universal is bringing a lot to compete. Either way theme park fans are going to come out the winners in what is sure to be an excellent summer.