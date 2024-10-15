Universal Orlando's Epic Universe Park May Be Opening Earlier Than We Thought

Every year at your favorite theme park there’s always something new. Universal and Disney World open new attractions, lands, or restaurants every year as a way to get guests to visit, and to come back, year after year. But 2025 is going to be a special year for the theme park world because it’s not every year that we get entirely new theme parks. Epic Universe is set to open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025, and it looks like it may be here even sooner than we thought.

While we know almost everything happening at Epic Universe when it comes to the lands and attractions that the park will include, the big thing we don’t know is when we’ll actually be able to experience all of it. Epic Universe has only ever been given a summer 2025 opening window, but that’s a pretty wide period. However, a new story in the Wall Street Journal indicates that Universal is actually eyeing an opening that is technically even earlier, as it could open as early as Memorial Day Weekend 2025.

Epic Universe Could Be Opening By Memorial Day Weekend Next Year

While Memorial Day Weekend is technically still in the spring, it’s often seen as the unofficial beginning of summer. It’s actually fairly common for new rides to open that weekend. Disney World opened the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster that weekend a couple of years ago. But considering the scope and scale of Epic Universe, many were not expecting the park to be open that early.

To be sure, Memorial Day Weekend is not an official opening date yet. The date is being suggested to the WSJ by people familiar with the new park. It sounds like part of the reason that we don’t have an opening date quite yet is that Universal hasn't been quite sure when Epic Universe would be ready. The resort was hoping that everything would be ready by next May, but if construction was taking longer, then the opening would obviously be pushed back.

But if this report is accurate, then an opening date announcement is likely right around the corner, as the same sources indicate that tickets for Epic Universe could be going on sale before the end of the month. If that’s true, then we’ll know the official opening date of Epic Universe very soon.

If an official opening date for Epic Universe is imminent, then I would look toward New York Comic Con this weekend. There is a panel dedicated to Epic Universe on the schedule, so if there truly are plans to be selling tickets this month, then I would expect an announcement of when those tickets will be going on sale, and what dates they will be for, will be coming then.

With lands dedicated to Universal Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, Nintendo, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there’s a lot to look forward to with Epic Universe. Even if the new park, and its incredible Helios Grand Hotel, are opening earlier than we thought, they can’t come soon enough.