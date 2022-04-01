Disney World Is Teasing Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind News Very Soon

Walt Disney World only recently opened its biggest new attraction in years in the form of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser , but the theme park resort has another major attraction set to open very soon in the form of Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. There’s a great deal that we still don’t know about the new ride, but Disney World has promised us some new information on Monday, April 4.

In a post on Disney Parks Twitter the Awesome Mix Vol. Cosmic Rewind was revealed. That mix only gives a brief sample of the classic tune “Love Rollercoaster” by Ohio Players, before the cassette tape morphs to reveal when something is set to happen.

//TRANSMISSION INCOMI͞N͞G͞April 1, 2022 See more

The short clip doesn’t tell us what is happening on Monday, but there are certainly some pretty easy assumptions that we can make. The biggest question we have, of course, is when is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind going to open? We’ve only been told it will happen in the “summer of 2022.”

And summer is a bit more of a broad category at Disney Parks, other new attractions, like Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland also opened in the “summer” and they opened in May. If we are going to get an opening date Monday, expect it to be some time next month.

Of course, it’s still possible we could get other information, either in addition to, or instead of, an opening date. Since this was presented to us in the form of an Awesome Mix, Star-Lord’s epic mix tape , we could learn what music will be included in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Music is a huge part of the MCU movies and the other Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, Mission: Breakout, at Disney California Adventure. It seems likely that some great 70s pop music will be part of this new roller coaster.

There are more than a few things that we do know about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, including how tall you have to be to experience the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster . It’s Disney’s first Omnicoaster, using ride carriages that will rotate left and right to show guests different scenes of the story . The coaster will also be a reverse launch, another first for Disney World.

The story of Cosmic Rewind will see guests enter the Xandar pavilion at Epcot, a location designed to educate guests about Marvel’s alien world, when, one assumes, things go terribly wrong. We expect to see the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as James Gunn directed sequences to be used in the ride alongside the ongoing production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Glenn Close will also reprise her role from the first Guardians film as Nova Prime.

Whatever news we get on Monday, it’s a sign that the attraction itself is that much closer to reality.