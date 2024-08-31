Walt Disney World’s New Monsters Inc. Land Could Take Out MuppetVision 3D, But I Think A More Upsetting Scenario Is At Work

Every two years, Disney’s D23 Expo shares cool news about upcoming development throughout the company’s wonderful world. But every time something is added to the list of new and upcoming Walt Disney World attractions , there’s the looming threat of an attraction being on the chopping block.

A pretty big case in point came out of Disney’s Hollywood Studios intentions for a Monsters Inc. Land to open in the near future. That’s a huge deal, especially if the first concept art is anything to go by. But progress like that comes at a cost, and some think that the destruction of MuppetVision 3D is the current going rate. However, I think there’s a more upsetting scenario at work, and it’d be an even larger blow to the legacy of what was once the Disney MGM Studios.

What Are The Plans For The New Monsters Inc. Land In Disney’s Orlando Park

As laid out by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and recapped over at the Disney Parks Blog , the plans for an entire section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios rethemed to Pixar’s 2001 animated hit were revealed. The typical immersion expected from a Disney Parks experience is apparent when it comes to the artistic renderings of the land, as human and monster roam around Monstropolis rather happily.

The centerpiece attraction of the planned Monsters Inc. land is the “first suspended coaster ever in a Disney park,” which will take riders on an adventure that includes Monsters Inc.’s trademark flying doors. It’s everything a kid in 2001 could have wanted, and I’ll admit it kind of looks cool. But I don’t think that it’s worth removing MuppetVision 3D, though I’m kind of surprised that this potential removal would even be the first thought when it comes to a new Hollywood Studios attraction.

Why I’m Not Totally Convinced Monsters Inc. Will Wipe Out MuppetVision 3D

There’s one key factor that I think will spare the Animal-style outrage over MuppetVision 3D and its potential extinction. That's the fact that The Walt Disney Company actually owns this classic Jim Henson -created brand. If it was a case of a property being licensed from another studio or legendary rock band, I could see the fear.

We’re going to put a pin in that point for a moment, because there are two other things to keep in mind when it comes to MuppetVision 3D. The attractions’ indoor/non-weather dependent nature, as well as the recent seat replacement that was completed in late 2023, would seem to support the case against closing the final Muppet project Jim Henson completed before his death.

For the moment, I think The Muppets are safe, which means its time to pull out that pin and look at the other legacy Disney Parks attractions I think are in even greater danger.

The Disney Hollywood Studios Corner I’m Afraid Monsters Inc. Land Will Take Over

If you’re even minorly interested in the developments at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you already know I’m going to suggest that the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith as a Disney attraction that could be lost to make room. With rumors of retheming flowing freely for some time, and with the Steven Tyler-fronted band retiring from performing this year, that sign seems to be firmly nailed to the wall.

That hanging door coaster sounds like a perfect replacement for the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, as that ride building was the first thing that came to mind when reading the description of this Monsters Inc. attraction. Which, ultimately, leaves the door open for that “more upsetting scenario” comes into play, because I think the entirety of the Sunset Boulevard section is in danger.

Comparing MuppetVision 3D’s home of Grand Avenue to this haven of old Hollywood, you can see that Sunset Boulevard is the much larger area. With a structure as tall as the offices of Monsters Inc., that development seems to hint that The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’s days are numbered.

That hypothesis is only made stronger by Disney’s California Adventure replacing its variant with Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, as well as the fact that the Rod Serling IP is on license from CBS. If those two major attractions went away, all that’d be left is Fantasmic!, the Beauty and the Beast stage show, and a Cars attraction - all of which could very easily be deemed as either outdated or redundant.

Disney Hollywood Studios Hasn’t Been Shy About Moving Away From Its Roots

Transforming Sunset Boulevard would fit the overall mission statement that’s lurked behind the most recent transformation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This is one of the final corners of the old Disney MGM Studios, and as if the park’s name changes, and addition of more IP-driven attractions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, haven’t been enough of a sign, the times they are a’changin.

With the continued move away from the park’s old Hollywood roots, putting Monsters Inc. attractions into this section of the park, unfortunately, makes more sense. And yet, there’s another piece of Hollywood Studios real estate that could more easily be repurposed without having to touch either Grand Avenue or Sunset Boulevard.

Could Introduce Monsters Inc. Be Introduced Without Shelving A Major Attraction?

Sunset Boulevard may be the more sensible section to replace, but reporting by The Wrap does suggest another, much better location. In the Animation Courtyard section, what used to be an actual animation studio is now a stop gap between Sunset Boulevard and Toy Story Land. Considering that the only major attraction is the Star Wars Launch Bay, unless you count a Joffrey’s Coffee stand, this is possibly the most logical option.

Keeping the Disney/Pixar attractions grouped together is as natural a fit as chocolate and peanut butter. If this new land is indeed a part of some ulterior motive to modernize Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing the Animation Courtyard still fits that bill rather nicely. Though the whispers from the report cited above suggest that the New York backlot in Grand Avenue is being considered easily replaced on a budget raises even more questions about just how much room this attraction is going to need to realize its goals.

My friends, we could be seeing another sign that the era of old Hollywood nostalgia is dead at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though Disney Parks in general aren’t immune to such actions, as even the Magic Kingdom is closing OG attractions for the Cars rides , and even more change will be on the horizon for that new Villains section to become a reality.

But there’s a very real reprieve that could be in the works for Sunset Boulevard and its vintage charms, as well as The Muppets and their 3D spectacular. In any case, if Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to remove its classic charm once and for all, I want to make a simple request of the folks at Disney Parks: may I please have The Rocketeer helmet and jetpack stashed away at Peevy’s Polar Pipeline? I promise to only use it for the forces of good.