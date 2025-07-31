Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, July 30th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

It's another week in Big Brother Season 27, and as has been the case thus far, not the best week to be the Head of Household. Lauren Domingue is struggling in Week 3 to get a target out, to the point she's wished she never won at all. Keanu Soto is safe after the Week 3 veto, so who is going home this week?

Adrian Rocha was put up as a nominee after Keanu used the veto on himself, and now he's up for eviction alongside Kelley Jorgensen and Will Williams. As for who will go home in Week 3, it all comes down to the BB Blockbuster, and who is left to vote for when the dust settles. Let's talk about the scenarios below.

Kelley Is More Or Less Doomed If She Doesn't Win BB Blockbuster

I guess it's fine that Kelley doesn't care if she wins Big Brother, because the odds of her leaving this week are very good. If she doesn't win the BB Blockbuster, I think it's more or less set in stone that she's going out as the only person in this game's history to think they could win by volunteering to go on the block for three consecutive weeks.

Adrian Might Be Out If He Goes Up Against Will

Adrian was the replacement nominee this week after Keanu won the veto, but he's the second most likely to leave, just like he was in Week 2. This is mainly because he's shown several times over how good he is at competitions, stopping just short of winning a few times now. The bigger players in the house want him gone before he notches a win and starts to make some real moves. Even so, I think he'd be safe if he were up against Kelley, just because there are some people in this game who want to keep him.

Will's Lack Of Campaigning Could Come Back to Bite Him

While he seems to have the highest odds of survival at present, Will's general comfort on the block could be very dangerous at this stage in the game. Kelley and Adrian are running around and trying to cut deals for their survival to make it another week, and he's taking naps in the backyard.

Personally, I think the Big Brother Season 27 Houseguests will be more content to leave someone who is doing little more than being a warm body in the house for another week, but the tides could turn. If there's some massive divide in the house and Adrian and Kelley can both make a case for staying, then Will might be the odd man out walking out the door.

It's a possibility, but I don't think it's a strong one. I think there'd be more of a chance at this point in Will being evicted against Adrian than he would against Kelley, but again, this is the least likely scenario. Of course, I'm conditioned to expecting the unexpected, so it has to be put out there in the slim chance that things change in the final hours headed up to eviction.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 27 has been must-watch television thus far, and a welcome addition to the 2025 TV schedule, which has been a bit lacking for this kind of drama.