Superman Alum Brandon Routh Reacts To James Gunn’s Movie (And Tears Were Involved)

There’s a lot of kindness on the 2025 movie schedule , especially with James Gunn’s Superman flying high at the box office! As the debut film in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters continues to bring smiles to those who need them, past figures in the Man of Steel’s legacy have come forward to share their own reactions. You can now add Superman Returns star Brandon Routh to that list, and his reaction might actually stir some emotions in your heart as well.

Promoting his new horror/comedy Ick with Variety , the twice-removed Clark Kent shared that he finally bought his ticket to see David Corenswet’s first flight on the big screen. Sparing no praise for the current DC movie champ, Routh offered this sweet anecdote about his experience:

It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic. I cried no less than three times.

Considering how some people file the 2006 legacyquel (currently streaming through an HBO Max subscription) under the category of “ movies that ruined an actor’s career ,” Brandon Routh’s enjoyment of Superman is especially delightful to hear. Then again, I don’t think anyone would have expected any less, as he’s been cheerleading the DC Films production, while also offering hypothetical advice to David Corenswet for his performance.

Personally, in an analogy that will shock no one who knows my work, I feel that Brandon Routh is the George Lazenby of the Superman saga. Putting aside the obviously problematic legacy of being a film directed by Bryan Singer, as well as controversial figures like Kevin Spacey and Frank Langella being in the cast, Superman Returns is a pretty underrated take in the world of the big blue Boy Scout.

Meanwhile, Brandon Routh’s career took some fun turns that didn’t involve any tears at all. While his efforts for a Superman Returns sequel were unfruitful, Routh went on to become a member of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cast . Though we’d all eventually see him return to the character in the CW’s all-out crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which led to Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow creator Marc Guggenheim’s hopes to revive Brandon Routh’s Superman once again.

Beyond all of that history with one of the most unfairly maligned comic book movies, Routh isn’t just a former Superman, he’s also a fan. Knowing that the next chapter in this storied character’s history entertained him, while also making him cry, is a joy to behold on its own.

Though as someone who also cried during Superman, I wonder which three scenes caused Brandon Routh’s eyes to leak? Perhaps I’ll have to see the movie again in an effort to guess.