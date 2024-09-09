A Wasted Girl At Epcot Tweeted Out A Good Point About The Disney Park (But Not All Fans Are Having It)

There's always something new at Disney World, and the parks are always changing. However, one park has been through a rigorous amount of transformations during its lifespan. Just recently, Epcot's major transformation was completed after five, admittedly pandemic-slowed, years. While not all construction walls are gone, the update is complete. Of course, some now think that the park makes little sense, as a wasted girl tweeted out a good point about the location, which some weren't agreeing with.

A user named Aly took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a comment about Epcot’sd potential disparate concepts, and her comments have since gone viral. While she admitted to being “under the influence” when making the post, it hasn’t stopped people from responding, some in support, while others take serious issue. The original tweet read…

wtf even is Epcot lmfao Like do we ever think about how like in 1 part you’re like saving the galaxy, going through the movie of Nemo, using your imagination and then in another area you’re getting trashed around the worldSeptember 4, 2024

The idea that the tech-centric park doesn’t make a lot of sense anymore is far from a new complaint. Neither is the fact that drinking at Epcot is a pastime unto itself. Certainly, those who fell in love with the original Epcot Center tend to have a negative view of the modern park, because the park has changed so much. That was even before the most recent transformation. As Extinct Disney put it...

It's completely lost [its] intent. In the 80s/90s, it definitely had a theme, and it worked.

Epcot Center was inspired by Walt Disney’s plans to build an actual city in Florida, which would have been called Epcot. The idea was to build a permanent World’s Fair-style park, one that included elements of new technology as well as pavilions dedicated to the nations of the world. Much of the location was designed to combine education with entertainment in a way that wasn’t found at Magic Kingdom.

While the World Showcase area is largely still intact, it has been melded with Disney IP in a way that wasn’t originally part of the plan. Future World is an area that was drastically overhauled recently, but not everybody hates it, including user Fresh Baked!...

Not sure if this intentional dragging or not, but I'll add ...that sounds pretty good to me. Just what I want out of a theme park.

Today, Disney IP is infused in all parts of the park, and there’s little argument that a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster is wildly different than a dark ride about the history of energy with Bill Nye, which was replaced by that coaster. However, someone like X user sincerely, ivy marie. would argue that even if Epcot seems a little disjointed, that’s part of the charm of it all…

Honestlyyyyy a vibe.

There are also people responding on Twitter, who argue that the recent changes don't actually signify the massive shift that seems to be present. While the attractions have changed, the only element that has truly been altered is the way the different educational elements of the park are presented. User Judy Winslow said...

It’s about discovering the world around you. Culture, nature, and technology. Guardians fit no worse than body wars did.

The fact that the initial tweet blew up is simply proof that a lot of people have strong feelings about Epcot one way or the other. At the end of the day, every theme park has different lands that are drastically different from each other but work together. That's certainly the case with Epcot, which isn't the same park that it once was but is still a great deal of fun -- especially when you're not wasted.