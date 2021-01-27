Trending

Malignant

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Annabelle Wallis in Malignant

Malignant: What Fans Are Saying About James Wan’s Latest Horror Movie

The filmmaker behind The Conjuring has created a horror experience fans can't stop screaming about.

James Wan Explains How Aquaman Influenced Malignant

Horror master James Wan went and made a superhero movie, which then influenced his newest horror creation, Malignant.

Malignant Director James Wan Reveals How He Pulled Off That Bonkers Third Act Twist

James Wan goes into details about that insane twist ending in Malignant. Spoilers inside!

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi bus fight

Marvel's Shang-Chi Has A Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office, Scoring A Big Win For Theaters

Shang-Chi is still going strong in its second weekend at the box office.

Annabelle Wallis in Malignant

As Malignant Hits Theaters, James Wan Has A Message For The Fans Watching On The Big Screen And On HBO Max

The Conjuring director is back with another original horror film.

Annabelle Wallis as Madison in Malignant

Malignant Ending Explained: Taking A Closer Look At Gabriel In The New James Wan Horror Movie

James Wan's Malignant has arrived, and after you witness its insane ending you're going to want to check out this breakdown.

Annabelle Wallis in Malignant

Malignant Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Have To Say About The James Wan Horror Movie

James Wan is going back to his horror roots with Malignant. Check out what critics are saying about the movie.

Annabelle Wallis - Malignant

Malignant Cast: Where You've Seen The Horror Actors Before

Here's where you've seen the cast of James Wan's Malignant before, including Annabelle Wallis and McKenna Grace!

Annabelle Wallis in Malignant

Malignant Streaming: How To Watch The New Horror Movie

James Wan's gritty horror movie is coming to streaming and here's everything you need to know about it.

James Wan’s Malignant Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Horror Flick

James Wan's newest horror movie is almost here.

