Malignant
In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.
Latest about Malignant
Malignant: What Fans Are Saying About James Wan’s Latest Horror Movie
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The filmmaker behind The Conjuring has created a horror experience fans can't stop screaming about.
James Wan Explains How Aquaman Influenced Malignant
By Dirk Libbey
Horror master James Wan went and made a superhero movie, which then influenced his newest horror creation, Malignant.
Malignant Director James Wan Reveals How He Pulled Off That Bonkers Third Act Twist
By Eric Eisenberg
James Wan goes into details about that insane twist ending in Malignant. Spoilers inside!
Marvel's Shang-Chi Has A Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office, Scoring A Big Win For Theaters
By Eric Eisenberg
Shang-Chi is still going strong in its second weekend at the box office.
As Malignant Hits Theaters, James Wan Has A Message For The Fans Watching On The Big Screen And On HBO Max
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The Conjuring director is back with another original horror film.
Malignant Ending Explained: Taking A Closer Look At Gabriel In The New James Wan Horror Movie
By Eric Eisenberg
James Wan's Malignant has arrived, and after you witness its insane ending you're going to want to check out this breakdown.
Malignant Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Have To Say About The James Wan Horror Movie
By Sydney Skubic
James Wan is going back to his horror roots with Malignant. Check out what critics are saying about the movie.
Malignant Cast: Where You've Seen The Horror Actors Before
By Will Ashton
Here's where you've seen the cast of James Wan's Malignant before, including Annabelle Wallis and McKenna Grace!
Malignant Streaming: How To Watch The New Horror Movie
By Philip Sledge
James Wan's gritty horror movie is coming to streaming and here's everything you need to know about it.
