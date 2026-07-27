See The (Priceless) Moment Hugh Jackman Met Deadpool At Disneyland Paris

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly two decades, to the joy of fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. But certain franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). The threequel Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records and brought Hugh Jackman back as his signature character, and the actor recently reunited with the Merc with the Mouth at Disneyland Paris. And yes, there are photos.

After Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters in 2024, fans have been hoping to see them reunite in more upcoming Marvel movies. It's unclear if/when that'll happen, but we recently got the second-best thing: Jackman and