I Love How Even Robert Downey Jr. ‘Nerded Out’ Over The OG X-Men Stars On The Doomsday Set
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By Corey Chichizola
Published
Even Iron Man was hyped about the crossover.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, with the studio constantly putting out new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like an epic crossover event. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, and even he was nerding out about the OG stars of the X-Men movies reprising their roles on set.