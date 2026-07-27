What Does It Even Mean That FX Paused A Show Instead Of Just Canceling It?

Despite relatively positive reviews from both critics and audiences, FX just recently put one of its original series on "pause." But what does that even mean? Let me walk you through it.

It’s becoming more and more common for TV shows to just be one and dones. Netflix is famous for canceling shows after one season , and this year alone on streaming we’ve seen a ton of shows already say sayonara. One famous example of this is The Boroughs, which got axed last month . The seemingly popular Spartacus: House of Ashur also didn’t live to see Season 2 , and Terminator Zero got dropped despite “tremendous” audience reaction. These aren’t the only first season cancelations this year, but they are notable ones. They also doubtless won’t be the last, but for one show, neither a cancelation or renewal decision has been made.

This move by FX is pretty novel.