M. Night Shyamalan Posted An AI Photo With LeBron James. The Comments Section Is Brutal

M. Night Shyamalan’s movies have provided a lot of entertainment over the years, shocking us to varying degrees with big twists in films like The Sixth Sense, Signs and, more recently, Trap. However, Shyamalan’s latest creation of sorts is one we truly didn’t see coming. The filmmaker posted an AI photo of himself with NBA great LeBron James, and you can imagine that people have some pretty funny — and definitely brutal — reactions.

The partnership between M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks is definitely one that had people going, “Huh?,” but their upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Remind isn’t the collab that has fans freaking out on social media. Shyamalan posted an image to X (Twitter) that was clearly made using artificial intelligence. It’s one you just have to see for yourself:

In the image, it’s not just King James who’s wearing a crown, but the movie director, too, as M. Night Shyamalan is depicted as a knight in full armor (which makes the crown even more baffling). The two appear to be in a castle of some kind, with statues of men on ho