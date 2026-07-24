One Choice About Reacher (And Its Spinoff) Has Me Concerned

I’ve been a big fan of watching Alan Ritchson’s Reacher with my Amazon Prime Video subscription since Season 1. In fact, it’s probably (now) my second favorite show on Amazon, and of course I’m also excited for the Neagley spinoff. However, in recent days we did get a new announcement about the upcoming 2026 TV series that has me a little concerned. Hear me out.

Previously, Reacher Had Been A Winter TV Show

For its first three seasons, Reacher was a winter TV show, premiering after the holiday season. It hasn’t had the exact same trajectory, however, premiering in February during Season 1 and 3 and in December for Season 2. It’s not like the show premieres exactly at the same time every year, but prior to this it had not been attempting to compete with network TV’s fall lineups.

Instead, it was doing its own thing during wintertime and premiering at times where it would not directly compete with network TV. Primetime is basically off the air in December. Reacher was essentially competing with the likes of soon-to-air Christmas movies in Season 2. In Seasons 1 and 3, while audiences have been trained to tune in for winter premieres, those are frequently in January. February is a month where people don’t like to get out and the shiny newness of returning network TV has dulled a bit. In short, the winter has been very good to Reacher.

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Everything is changing with Season 4, however, and that also directly impacts the Neagley spinoff, which does have me concerned. It all has to do with Amazon Prime completely shifting its airing strategy for both Reacher and its spinoff.

Neagley Is Going To Have To Compete With Fall TV

Reacher Season