Stephen King Has A One-Word Review For Malignant, And He Is 100 Percent Correct

If you have not yet seen James Wan's Malignant, your spooky season thus far in 2021 is lacking. Following the director's run of hauntings and blockbusters, he has returned to his grimy, twist-filled roots with the movie, and it makes for a fantastically horrific experience. I explain as much in my four-star review of the film (which is totally spoiler-free), but you don't have to take my word for it that it's great. Also very much a fan of the new horror flick is genre legend Stephen King, who just recently caught up with the feature.

The author behind Carrie, The Shining, and IT didn't precisely rush to watch Malignant, as the film was first released about three weeks ago – but it's definitely a case of better late than never, as he clearly appreciated the viewing experience. He didn't precisely provide elaborate criticism of the movie, limiting his thoughts to a single adjective, but it's a word that has significance. Taking to his personal Twitter page, Stephen King wrote,

I watched MALIGNANT on HBO and thought it was brilliant.September 30, 2021 See more

It's unfortunate that Stephen King was unable to watch Malignant in a theater, as it is the exact kind of film that you want to experience with a crowd full of shocked and gasping movie-goers – but clearly watching the film at home didn't dampen his appreciation. "Brilliant" shouldn't be a word used haphazardly, but James Wan's latest is a horror ride that earns it.

Based on an original story by James Wan and Ingrid Bisu, and written by Akela Cooper, Malignant centers on a young woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who is pregnant with her first child, and hoping that she bring it to term after a number of miscarriages. As bad as the stress is, she also has to deal with an abusive husband (Jake Abel), and her troubles only become exponentially worse when a dark figure from her past named Gabriel returns after years spent away.

Being part of the 2021 Warner Bros. slate, Malignant was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max when it came out earlier this month, though the latter is only a limited engagement. If you're unable to see the movie on the big screen (which, I can't stress enough, really is the best way to see it), you can still stream it between now and October 11... which means that you won't be able to watch at home during the actual Halloween holiday.

Stephen King knows a thing or two about scary stories, so do yourself a favor and check out this "brilliant" movie as soon as possible. And for those of you who are perpetually excited about seeing the latest King adaptation, get the scoop on what's happening with all future projects by checking out our Upcoming Stephen King Movies And TV guide.