Ratatouille

By

A rat who can cook named Remy makes an strange alliance with a young kitchen worker.

Remy and Linguini in Pixar's Ratatouille

TikTok Is Creating A Ratatouille Musical And Even Disney Is Getting In On It

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Disney is backing the viral TikTok musical in a fun way.

Ratatouille

Enterprising TikTok User Gets Us Pumped For New Ratatouille Ride Coming To Epcot

By Dirk Libbey

The upcoming Epcot attraction may be delayed, but it's still on the way.

Wall-E staring up at the stars, from a trash heap

7 Pixar Movies That Beautifully Defied The Formula

By Mike Reyes

Pixar's greatest hits, in one convenient location!

John Ratzenberger as Hamm in Toy Story

Every Character John Ratzenberger Has Played In A Pixar Movie, Including Onward

By Jason Wiese

John Ratzenberger, has voiced 15 characters in 22 of Pixar's movies.

Remy racing through the kitchen in Ratatouille.

Epcot's Upcoming Ratatouille Ride Sounds Awesome

By Nick Evans

Guests will be able to experience the world of the Pixar classic later this year.

Anton Ego in Ratatouille

Fun Pixar Fan Theory Just Got Shot Down By Ratatouille Director Brad Bird

By Dirk Libbey

This is actually pretty hilarious.

Incredibles 2

Every Brad Bird Movie, Ranked By Greatness

By Matt Wood

How do you begin to rank a filmography full of genuine winners?

4 Pixar Movies That Need A Sequel And 4 That Absolutely Don’t

By Nick Evans

Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

By Dirk Libbey

Pixar has made more great movies than just about anybody, but even the best have an off day.

7 Great Movies That All Came Out In The Summer Of 2007

By Adam Holmes

With the 2017 summer movie season winding down, we've decided to look back ten years and collect some of the most well-received movies that came out in the summer of 2007.

