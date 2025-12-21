We Haven't Heard About Jen, Jen And Ben Lately, But Garner, Affleck And Lopez Did All Reunite At A Recent Event

Celebrity couples come and go, but some combinations never fully leave the conversation. Just look at the long-running saga of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez. We haven’t heard much about “Jen, Jen, and Ben” lately, which is probably why it was so easy to forget just how interconnected their lives still are. For example, the three recently ended up at the same place at the same time, during a recent event, having a family reunion of sorts.

The low-key reunion took place at a school play in Los Angeles, involving kids from both sides of Affleck’s blended family. According to a report from Harper's Bazaar, Ben Affleck was joined by both of his ex-wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, as they supported Affleck and Garner’s child, Seraphina, along with Lopez’s child, Emme. It wasn’t a red carpet moment or a public statement, but three famous parents doing what parents do.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Netflix)

The former Batman actor arrived with Garner and their son, Samuel, and the two looked like a pair of co-parents who had this routine with their kids down to a science. The Alias veteran kept things simple in a black sweater and skirt combo with boots. The actor-turned-director, on the other hand, leaned into his usual polished-but-practical look with a navy coat over a matching suit.

Lopez arrived separately with her manager, Benny Medina, and her mother, Guadalupe, but was later photographed chatting with Samuel outside the school. She wore a camel coat and diamond studs, which somehow managed to feel both understated and extremely on-brand.

None of this is especially shocking if you’ve followed this group for a while. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years before splitting in 2015, and they’ve consistently made co-parenting a priority ever since. They share three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and have often been spotted together at school events and family outings without turning it into a headline-grabbing spectacle.

JLo's involvement is what tends to make people do a double-take, primarily because of how much history is wrapped up there. She and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, got engaged, broke up, reunited nearly two decades later, married in 2022 and then split again when the "My Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer filed for divorce in August 2024. On the whole, Affleck and Lopez's relationship timeline alone could fuel years of awkwardness, especially when kids from both families are involved.

Instead, what this reunion suggests is something far more practical. The kids have relationships with each other, and the adults seem committed to not letting past romances complicate that. We’ve already seen hints of this, from shared appearances at movie premieres to continued connections through real estate and family events. This school play just happens to be another piece of that puzzle.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Within a celebrity landscape that thrives on messiness, this is a refreshingly uneventful and quiet moment. No tension, no spectacle, no carefully crafted narrative. Just three people with a lot of shared history showing up for their kids, which might be the most grown-up headline they could generate.