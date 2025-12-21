‘Completely Unacceptable’: Jodie Sweetin Gets Candid About Being ‘Very Different’ From Candace Cameron Bure After Faith-Based Backlash

It’s been fun as a fan of Full House to see the very real bond that formed between the actors over the eight years the beloved sitcom aired back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. However, as so many of us will be reminded this holiday season, not everybody gets along all the time. Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure bumped heads years ago over the latter’s views on “traditional marriage” and, while Sweetin has denied a full-out feud, she spoke candidly about what makes her and Bure “very different.”

Candace Cameron Bure responded to the backlash from her infamous 2022 WSJ interview by saying that as a Christian, she loved everyone “fiercely and indiscriminately,” regardless of “race, creed, sexuality, or political party.” Jodie Sweetin, meanwhile, stood by those like JoJo Siwa who were speaking out, which seemingly resulted in Bure unfollowing her TV sister on social media. The Stephanie Tanner actress got real about the ordeal on The Moment podcast, saying:

Candace’s faith has always been at the forefront for her, and I have no problem with religion if it brings you peace and happiness — and not saying that her brand of religion is not necessarily peace and happiness; I don’t really know. But I do know that I don’t think that you can truly love people if you don’t respect them, and I think if you don’t respect people enough to allow them the same rights — of marriage, of bodily autonomy and all of those things — then I don’t think that you can truly love someone. It’s some sort of weird pity, and it’s not love.

That’s not to say that these two don’t have love for each other — or that disagreements like this haven’t happened before. It turns out the actresses who portrayed DJ and Stephanie Tanner — the oldest and middle daughters of Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner — on Full House are just like any other family. Jodie Sweetin said:

She was the closest thing I had to a sister. We fought like sisters. I mean, even when we were kids, you know, this is the relationship we’ve had.

Jodie Sweetin, who has long been an LGBTQ+ ally and an activist for other causes, then suggested that treating people as less-than because they’re different goes against what Christianity is supposed to be about. She said:

I think that for me, standing up to say that how we treat other humans just because they’re different from us is completely unacceptable, and I’m pretty sure that’s what Jesus would have said, but what do I know, I’m not a Christian.

She said that while Candace Cameron Bure always wanted to talk about her faith, she didn’t want to get into “political stuff.” Sweetin said she had no such hangups and wasn’t afraid to have people tell her they liked her Full House character but didn’t like her. In her words:

I try not to let other people’s perceptions of who I should be or what they expect me to be put up any barriers to who I want to be, and Candace and I, we’re very different in that regard. She kept a little more quiet about certain things, and I am just, I’m loud. I’ve always been loud.

At the time that rumors swirled of a feud between the actresses, other cast members like Dave Coulier confirmed that the cast members “bicker” with each other from time to time, just like any family, but they ultimately all loved each other.

You can keep up with Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin's views on real-world events by following them on social media. However, if you'd rather just remember them as DJ and Stephanie, all eight seasons of Full House can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, with the spinoff Fuller House available with a Netflix subscription.