‘Completely Unacceptable’: Jodie Sweetin Gets Candid About Being ‘Very Different’ From Candace Cameron Bure After Faith-Based Backlash
But calls her "closest thing I had to a sister."
It’s been fun as a fan of Full House to see the very real bond that formed between the actors over the eight years the beloved sitcom aired back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. However, as so many of us will be reminded this holiday season, not everybody gets along all the time. Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure bumped heads years ago over the latter’s views on “traditional marriage” and, while Sweetin has denied a full-out feud, she spoke candidly about what makes her and Bure “very different.”
Candace Cameron Bure responded to the backlash from her infamous 2022 WSJ interview by saying that as a Christian, she loved everyone “fiercely and indiscriminately,” regardless of “race, creed, sexuality, or political party.” Jodie Sweetin, meanwhile, stood by those like JoJo Siwa who were speaking out, which seemingly resulted in Bure unfollowing her TV sister on social media. The Stephanie Tanner actress got real about the ordeal on The Moment podcast, saying:
That’s not to say that these two don’t have love for each other — or that disagreements like this haven’t happened before. It turns out the actresses who portrayed DJ and Stephanie Tanner — the oldest and middle daughters of Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner — on Full House are just like any other family. Jodie Sweetin said:
Jodie Sweetin, who has long been an LGBTQ+ ally and an activist for other causes, then suggested that treating people as less-than because they’re different goes against what Christianity is supposed to be about. She said:
She said that while Candace Cameron Bure always wanted to talk about her faith, she didn’t want to get into “political stuff.” Sweetin said she had no such hangups and wasn’t afraid to have people tell her they liked her Full House character but didn’t like her. In her words:
At the time that rumors swirled of a feud between the actresses, other cast members like Dave Coulier confirmed that the cast members “bicker” with each other from time to time, just like any family, but they ultimately all loved each other.
You can keep up with Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin’s views on real-world events by following them on social media. However, if you’d rather just remember them as DJ and Stephanie, all eight seasons of Full House can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, with the spinoff Fuller House available with a Netflix subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.