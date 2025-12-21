Gordon Ramsay Dropped A Photo Album To Celebrate His 29th Anniversary, And This Dude Just Never Aged

I watch a lot of Gordon Ramsay shows, and every now and again, I suddenly remember he’s almost sixty years old. I’m not even forty, and were he not famous, there’s a distinct chance people would think he’s younger. There’s just something about his boyish smirk and vibrant way of expressing himself that feels youthful. It also helps that his face has barely aged since he first started appearing on our TV screens.

Earlier today, the acclaimed restaurateur and extremely successful reality show personality dropped a photo gallery to celebrate his anniversary. He’s been married to his wife Tana for twenty-nine years, and he threw it back to their wedding day to honor the milestone. He also included a touching caption about marrying his best friend. It’s all very sweet, but I just can’t stop focusing on how similar he looks almost three decades later. Check out these photos…

Now, before I glaze Gordon Ramsay a little bit more for finding the Fountain of Youth, I need to acknowledge that his wife looks incredible too. Ninety-nine percent of the world would commit crimes to continuously look this good for a thirty-year stretch. Whether or not she were married to the most recognizable chef in the world, she would turn heads walking into a restaurant. So, don’t take all this talk about her husband to be a shot at her. We’re all just a lot more familiar with his looks, though she has appeared in a guest capacity on MasterChef before.

I think the key for Ramsay is that he started out looking a bit older than he actually was. Call it the George Clooney effect. In his wedding photo, I think he could probably pass for being in his 40s, and now, he could clearly still pass for being in his 40s. It might seem like a big win to look extremely youthful early on, but sometimes that catches up with you.

In his case, he started looking more distinguished early on, and then figured out how to just coast off that, with a little help from Botox which he's been honest about. It’s like when you go to a wedding and somehow portion your drinks out perfectly so just a nice level of tipsy for like six consecutive hours.

In all seriousness though, huge congrats to Gordon and Tana. Being married for nearly thirty years is a huge accomplishment. Maintaining that love and devotion for that long while also dealing with the pressures of seemingly being on ten TV shows at once and maintaining a restaurant empire has to be borderline impossible. I love it when people stay together, and I especially love it when famous people set the example, despite assumedly having plenty of other options.

Fingers crossed they both look incredible in another twenty-nine years.