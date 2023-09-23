Doctor Who's New 60th Anniversary Trailer Is Teasing More Danger For Donna Noble, And I'm Even More Worried About Her Fate

We’re getting closer to the arrival of Doctor Who ’s 60th Anniversary, which means the trio of specials under once and future showrunner Russell T. Davies are almost upon us. As the 14th Doctor’s new face, taking on the familiar form of actor David Tennant, goes on a new adventure, a lot of questions are starting to crop up. Such as, is Donna Noble really destined to die?

A fresh look at these first post-Jodie Whitaker adventures was released by the BBC, and it's as if someone has been reading the fandom's collective minds. Mixed in with explosions, Neil Patrick Harris' menacing unconfirmed villain, and UNIT's new Avengers-style headquarters is a moment where Tennant's new Doctor looks his old friend in the face and tells her the following:

I don't know if I can save your life this time.

The past has become the future yet again, as David Tennant isn’t the only face back for another anniversary adventure. Previous companion Donna Noble, played once again by the iconic Catherine Tate, is along for the ride yet again. Some Doctor Who fans are worried about what this means, and rightfully so, as Donna's memories are the potential weapon that could lead to another tragic Whovian exit.

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary cast has a lot of heavy hitters, with Neil Patrick Harris and the next Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, also in the mix. And that cloud of questions expands to their characters as well, especially since Gatwa is confirmed to be present in these specials.

Getting another glimpse of the Sex Education alum in this trailer only reinforced that, and the next age of Who looks even more impressive. But once again, my thoughts return to Donna Noble supposedly being "destined" to attract aliens; and what this could mean for her continued survival in this legendary sci-fi universe.

I mean, if we're ready to dive deep, there's a chance some sort of remnants from the "Doctor-Donna" human-Time Lord meta crisis are what have marked Chiswick's sarcastic ass-kicker as a target. It’d be a very Doctor Who decision to make that canon, as that’s exactly what seems to be the deal with The Doctor themself.

This still leaves us with one huge question that needs to be answered: is there a way around the threat of Donna Noble’s memories? Sure, I still want to know how the 15th Doctor factors into everything, and who the hell Neil Patrick Harris is playing in this trio of 60th Anniversary specials; that’s a given. But above all of that, I’m really hoping that Donna’s life can be saved. If she has to go out though, I hope it’s with the best-damned fight she can muster against the forces of evil; as Ms. Noble deserves a hero’s death after all she’s been through.