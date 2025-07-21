I Just Saw The Avatar: Fire And Ash Teaser Early. The Two Moments That Looked Most Insane In 3D

I really feel like James Cameron’s Avatar saga has earned the nickname “Schrodinger’s Franchise.” While we’ve lived with the knowledge that the massive undertaking will continue with the 2025 movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, knowing it was on its way still doesn’t dull the fans’ excitement for what comes next. Now that I’ve seen the trailer myself, I can definitely say that the hype is real. And that goes double for anyone who’s looking forward to the 3D visuals ahead!

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Wonder Of Pandora’s Wildlife Still Shines In 3D

I was among the groups of journalists invited out by The Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Studios to see the first look at the threequel to that 2009 record-setting blockbuster. I’m uncertain if this was the same footage shown at Disney’s CinemaCon 2025 presentation , but I can agree that the Dolby 3D format being present made this sneak peek even more of a treat.

One of the shots that kept sticking out for me was a simple moment where young Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) marvels at a floating Woodsprite in front of her eyes. It practically feels like it’s sitting in front of our own faces, as even in this darker nighttime scene you can clearly sense the creature popping off of the screen.

It’s a peaceful moment, which could come in handy as there appears to be some darkness ahead. After moving to the next highlighted moment, you might want to head back to your Disney+ subscription to relive the journey so far,

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire And Ash’s Teaser Practically Ends With Neytiri’s Bow Aimed At Us

Another plotline that starts to unfold in Avatar: Fire and Ash’s new footage is that of Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Still grieving over the loss of her son Neteyam in Avatar: The Way of Water, the Na’vi warrior is basically told by husband Jake (Sam Worthington) that she can’t let the rage from that grief consume her.

The final moment shown in the Fire and Ash teaser is one where she draws her bow in anger, presumably hissing at Varang, the “evil Na’vi clan” leader James Cameron has previously spoken about . While there’s plenty of natural splendor to take in on Pandora, the upcoming threequel looks like it’s going to get brutal - with a 3D presentation that only heightens the emotional toll we’re about to witness.

I surely can't blame her, as while the specifics of Avatar's next chapter are still pretty hazy, you can't deny that tensions are definitely starting to mount.

With at least two more entries in the works, and whispers of Avatar 5 potentially sending Neytiri to Earth, the road ahead is still unclear. Luckily, the saga's reputation for eye-popping visuals is upheld - with a 3D presentation that seems destined heightens the emotional toll we’re about to witness. After The Way of Water's 3D variant on that heartbreak, I can make that prediction confidently.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will land in theaters on December 19th, making for another holiday vacation to Pandora everyone can enjoy. Don't forget, you can run your own crash course on the Sully family's antics, as you stream Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, on Disney+!