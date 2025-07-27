Peacemaker Season 2’s Trailer Shows The Character Starting Over In A Parallel Universe, And It Gives Me A Wild Idea For A DCU Cameo

There are still plenty of massive titles that have yet to premiere as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and Peacemaker Season 2 is one of them. It’s been some time since fans have seen John Cena’s Christopher Smith in action, but he and the 11th Street Kids are on their way back for new adventures. The first full trailer for the season was just released amid San Diego Comic-Con, and it teases some multiversal shenanigans for Chris. With that, there’s one wild and funny thing I’d love to see involving a major DCU character.

Christopher Smith’s Life In The Alternate Universe Should Have One Fun Component

Peacemaker Season 2 finds Chris trying to solidify himself as a legitimate hero, but he’s not having the best luck. As shown in the trailer above, with nothing going his way, Chris decides to use his father’s portal to a parallel world to start a brand-new life. The footage shows that in the alternate universe, Smith is not only a celebrated hero, but he’s also in a relationship with comrade Emilia Harcourt. There are so many possibilities to consider when it comes to the multiverse and, with this continuity, Smith could have a seriously powerful ally.

Considering that Smith is apparently a beloved hero in the other universe, it’s possible that he could be a member of the Justice Gang or at least on good terms with them. What I’d specifically love to see Chris be established as one of Superman’s best friends in that continuity. Even more, I don’t even want that just to be said – I’d love for Supes actor David Corenswet to cameo so that we can actually see some semblance of a bromance.

That’s a kooky idea, I know, but writer/director/producer James Gunn is just quirky enough to add something like that into the narrative. Also, Gunn has been teasing some appearances from more than a few major DCU players – aside from the already-revealed Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). So why not have the Man of Steel show up, albeit in a very unconventional way?

Peacemaker Season 2’s Trailer Teases Even More Chaos For The Character And His Allies

Fans have known for a while now that Frank Grillo is part of Peacemaker Season 2 reprising his Creature Commandos and Superman role as Rick Flag Sr. It’s been said that the Flag is out for revenge against Chris for killing his son, and the trailer shows the enraged father getting some licks in against the costumed vigilante. That won’t be the only issue Smith will have to face, as it seems he’ll also come to blows with his counterpart from the other universe.

All the while, the other characters will seemingly be in a position in which they’ll have to rescue Chris. It seems that, in doing so, they’ll also brush up with both new and old faces like Tim Meadows’ Langston Fleury of A.R.G.U.S. and Nhut Le’s Judomaster. Overall, it feels like viewers are in for a wild ride with this upcoming DC show.

Peacemaker Season 2 has definitely been a long time coming, and I’m eager to see what lies ahead for the character. Of course, I’m also curious as to how James Gunn will continue to expand on this mythology now that the show is canon with the DCU. Hopefully, that change in continuity will shine through in interesting ways. And, if possible, I’d really love to see the alternate version of Chris chop it up with Superman.

The new season of Peacemaker debuts on August 21 and will be available for HBO Max subscription holders. Ahead of the new episodes, stream the entire first season now.