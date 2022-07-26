Pearl, The Prequel To Porno Slasher X, Released Its First Trailer, And It's Got Exploding People And Musical Numbers

Earlier this year, writer/director Ti West’s X made a passionate and gory splash on the horror scene. Weaving a story both twisted and romantic, porn and murder made for a couple that won fans and critics alike. So when the surprise prequel Pearl was announced as an upcoming movie , newly won converts were anxious for more. Thanks to a new trailer dropping for the Mia Goth starring film, we now know when to expect this next chapter, and it looks just as wild and wonderful as the story that spawned it.

Studio A24 recently teased the arrival of Pearl’s new trailer on social media, just as sneakily as the film as announced at X’s SXSW premiere . While there was also a teaser attached to the theatrical release of X, this trailer is a bit more extensive, featuring callbacks to the film that proceeded it. Lines about "that 'X' factor" and becoming a big star are present throughout, teasing the minds of those who can't get that movie out of their heads.

As we already knew Pearl is the story of the titular woman (Mia Goth) and the origins of her psychosexual killing spree that we saw conclude with X’s ending . Showcasing a younger Pearl, as well as a more old Hollywood aesthetic, it's another case of a woman that has stars in her eyes. Cue the musical number fantasies...and randomly exploding people?

The big difference is, this story of a young starlet who goes from her name in lights to vicious blood splatters is told with the same protagonist embodying both sides of the coin. Even more exciting is the fact that when it comes to this new entry in X’s ever expanding story, Mia Goth actually scored a co-writing credit with Ti West. Seeing as she knows that character inside out, prosthetics and all, that only stokes the fires of anticipation even more.

Pearl has been lying low since the secret SXSW announcement earlier this year. Part of a planned trilogy that Ti West has laid out, this precursor chapter was filmed simultaneously with the production of X . Which is how and why West got the jump on everyone by promising more carnage so soon after that movie had made its festival premiere.

While the concept’s approach is wildly different from the deep fried ‘70s porno/grindhouse vibe X gave off, Pearl is an exciting prospect because of being so different, yet tied to the same story. Also, how can you turn down a movie that has such a poster of gleeful madness like the one we’re about to share with you below?

(Image credit: A24)